Off-The-Rack Wedding Dresses To Buy For A Quickie Ceremony

A quickie wedding often means a quickie dress.

For celebs like Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, who both surprised the world with spur-of-the-moment weddings, a custom-designed gown wasn't in the cards.

Schumer wore an off-the-rack Monique Lhuillier gown that she snatched up only four days before her wedding on February 13. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski went even more low maintenance with a mustard coloured suit from Zara when she tied the knot on February 23.

We're certainly not encouraging every loved-up couple to tie the knot tomorrow, but if you are, we imagine you'll be needing a dress in a hurry.

These stunning off-the-rack dresses (and one suit!) are readily available and won't let you down on your big day — even if you just decided on it a minute ago.

1. Poppy Wrap Dress

Brides looking for a last-minute gown with bohemian flair can breathe a sigh of relief. Your dream gown can be found at Free People and will set you back a mere $300. The wrap-style dress features statement crochet sleeves and could easily be mistaken for something far more expensive.

Get it here: Free People, $281.60

2. Poppy Dress

L.A.-based The Reformation offers up wedding dresses that can be worn again — what a concept! The minimalist dresses, including the brand's popular Poppy Dress, have made simple, clean lines popular with brides again.

Get it here: The Reformation, $503

3. Pleated Tiered Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress

Online retailer ASOS has become a popular destination for those looking for affordable wedding dresses. This tiered number by Amelia Rose turns the typically casual maxi dress style into something quite opulent.

Get it here: ASOS, $336.25

4. Off-The-Shoulder Pop Off Gown

Japanese-American designer Tadashi Shoji is often overlooked in the bridal market, which is puzzling because Shoji's gowns always stand out in a crowd. This simple, figure-skimming gown is topped with a statement flutter bodice.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $1,115.90

5. Fleur Dress

For a traditional wedding dress that won't break the bank, BHLDN's Fleur Dress is as good as it gets. The $300 price tag is a steal for a gown that will make you look and feel like a princess. The wrap bodice and sheer lace straps are the highlights of this low-key dress.

Get it here: Anthropologie, $323

6. Ashton Plunge Back A-Line Gown

Designer Jenny Yoo makes ball gowns fit for a Disney movie with a price tag accessible to most. The under $1,500 Plunge Back A-Line Gown offers a simple, classic shape with a surprise plunging back. The dramatic full skirt will make any bride feel special on her wedding day.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $1,314.01

7. Charleston Gown

Buying a wedding dress online can be risky, but if you have a week or two before the big day, it can be one of your only options. Luckily, Shopbop has a wedding boutique full of ready-to-wear dresses. The Katie May Charleston Gown features a fitted bodice, sweetheart neck and a full organza skirt for that perfect hourglass shape.

Get it here: Shopbop, $2,141.04

8. French Connection Sheer Panel Tailored Trouser & Blazer

While mustard yellow isn't for every bride, that doesn't mean they wouldn't be on board with a white bridal suit. ASOS carries a playful white French Connection suit with pleated chiffon side panels on the trousers that makes for a fun, unexpected twist.

Get it here: ASOS trousers, $244.55; ASOS blazer, $285.31

9. V-Neck Hi-Lo Dress

This asymmetrical gown from Calvin Klein is a non-traditional bride's dream. The simple v-neck top creates balance with the dramatic ruffled hem. We can guarantee your guests will remember this dress for years to come. It also comes in at under $500, which is another major plus.

Get it here: Hudson's Bay, $429

10. Penelope Tiered Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace Gown

Han Chong, the Malaysian designer behind the bridal collection Self-Portrait, wanted his contemporary label to be accessible to more than the privileged few. That's likely why his ready-to-wear dresses have become a favourite for modern brides looking for a unique and fairly affordable dress. Intricate details and Chong's use of lace layering are a hallmark of his designs.

Get it here: Net-A-Porter, $951.75

