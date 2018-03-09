Karina Gould Gives Birth To Baby Boy And Makes Canadian History

OTTAWA — Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Gould announced the arrival of her son Oliver on Friday, though he was born earlier in the week. She shared a photo of she and her husband from her hospital bed at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont, cradling the sleeping newborn in her arms.

Alberto and I were thrilled to finally meet Oliver! I'm taking some time now with my little guy, but we'll see you back in Parliament soon! #BurlON #addwomenchangepolitics https://t.co/n9X01zMezc pic.twitter.com/tQfz9Qm0RN — Karina Gould (@karinagould) March 9, 2018

"I will be spending time with my family now, but I look forward to returning to work when I am ready to resume my duties as Canada's Minister of Democratic Institutions," she said in a statement.

"As we join so many other Canadian parents who juggle the responsibilities of career and family, Alberto and I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support."

Treasury Board President Scott Brison and parliamentary secretary Andy Fillmore will oversee Gould's portfolio while she's on maternity leave from Parliament. She is expected to return to her cabinet role in May.

She is Canada's first cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

