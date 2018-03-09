All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    03/09/2018 08:39 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Barack Obama In Talks With Netflix To Create TV Shows: New York Times

    Netflix will pay Barack and Michelle for exclusive content.

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for governor, at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. October 19, 2017. Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times says.

    (Reuters) — Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix Inc to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service, NYT said.

    The company declined to comment on the report.

    Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to President Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the newspaper said.

    The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, the daily said.

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:


    In addition to Netflix, executives from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc have also expressed interest in talking to Obama about content deals, according to NYT.

    Last year, Penguin Random House landed a deal to publish two books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each.

    The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than $60 million, a record sum for U.S. presidential memoirs, the Financial Times had reported last year.

    (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Barack ObamaBusinesslivingNetflixnewsObama TV showpolitics