Jason Kenney's 'Gender-Neutral' Jab At Ontario PC Convention Draws Ire

Jason Kenney made a comment during a speech at the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership convention that rubbed many people the wrong way.

The leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party was emphasizing Ontario's importance to Canada when he took the opportunity to take a shot at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Ontario has always played a special role as the older brother of Confederation, or as Justin Trudeau would say, 'the gender-neutral sibling of Confederation,'" Kenney said near the beginning of his address.

His quip was interpreted by many as not only an attack on Trudeau but also as a derogatory jab aimed at transgender and nonbinary people.

Way to promote your party diversity #pcpoldr by ridiculing Trans kids, including mine. @jkenney - the guy who never punches up, only down #onpoli — Aurelia Cotta (@AureliaCotta) March 10, 2018

Jason Kenney and his "gender-neutral" joke, shows the worst that #onpcldr has to offer Canada. Is respecting human beings for who they are, and who they identify as, really so terrible? #pnpcbc — Allen Priest (@allenpriest) March 10, 2018

Barely a minute into his speech, Jason Kenney starts making jokes about gender-neutrality.



Keep it classy UCP. #happywarriors #ableg — Thomas Ockley (@tsockley) March 10, 2018

"Way to promote your party diversity #pcpoldr by ridiculing Trans kids, including mine," one person tweeted.

Another person pointed out that a joke at the expense of the LGBTQ community was in especially poor taste considering Ontario's current premier, Kathleen Wynne, is a lesbian.

Take note of this, #ableg. Know that Kenney feels comfortable cracking jokes like this in a province led by the first out lesbian Premier. He has zero respect for gender/orientation identity. And he wants to lead Alberta. https://t.co/8eY17YeWat — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) March 10, 2018

Another person noted that the party's hostility towards "gender-neutrality" ended in them spilling the beans on their own leadership results before they could officially reveal Doug Ford's victory because they used male pronouns.

The Ontario PC's are so against gender neutral pronouns they spoiled their own results... "The new party leader will be announced, and HE will not be taking any questions." #onpoli #pcpoldr — Ize (@IzeB_) March 11, 2018

Kenney's gender-neutrality comment wasn't his only remark at the convention that raised eyebrows.

"You have a phenomenal, diverse, talented, principled team of candidates ready to be the next government of Ontario," he said, mid-way through his speech.

As all four of the candidates who ran to lead the PC party were white, many were confused by his comment about the diversity of the people running.

Jason Kenney just described four white conservatives as "reflecting the diversity of Ontario." I'm confused. #ontarioPCparty — Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) March 10, 2018

"Jason Kenney just described four white conservatives as 'reflecting the diversity of Ontario.' I'm confused," one person remarked.

Also on HuffPost: