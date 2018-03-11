Canada's favourite couple ice dancers made an appearance at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were honoured at the game for their outstanding performance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, where they brought home two gold medals. The duo received a standing ovation during a first-period break.

"Tessa and Scott are the Olympics most decorated figure skaters and are the first skaters in history to own five Olympic medals," the game's announcer said as Leafs alumnus Darryl Sittler presented them with their own personalized jerseys.

This isn't the first time Moir has had fun with a Leafs jersey.

tessa & scott: *get their own personalized maple leafs jerseys*

tessa: awwwww that's so nice!

scott: pls bury me in this when i die k thanks — 𝔍𝔢𝔰𝔰🥀 (@apictureofspace) March 11, 2018

Other fans seemed pretty stoked too.

I came here for Scott and Tessa but I'm actually invested in the game now goddamnit — VirtuexxMoir (@virtuexxmoir) March 11, 2018

WOW TESSA AND SCOTT'S PRESENCE IS BLESSING THE ACC AND LETTING THE LEAFS WIN WE LOVE CANADIAN ICONS AND THE SKATING GODS #VirtueMoir — ‏ًTEAM CANADA (@stcrgirls) March 11, 2018

Can the Kiss Cam operators at the Leafs game tonight please put Tessa and Scott on the spot so we can finally GET SOME ANSWERS. — Victoria Pike 🐋 (@victoria_pike) March 11, 2018

Fellow Olympian Penny Oleksiak was also in the house. Oleksiak, who won four medals at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, tweeted her enthusiasm about being in the same space as the ice dancers, and some mutual gushing ensued.

spotted: @tessavirtue and @ScottMoir are breathing th same air as me rn and watching MY brother play hockey... — Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) March 11, 2018

Are you here? Can we meet? We are HUGE fans! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) March 11, 2018

I'll come down to you ! — Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) March 11, 2018

Luckily someone captured this ultra Canadian moment and posted it on Oleksiak's Instagram story for all to see.

Penny Oleksiak hugs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Saturday.

One eagle-eyed fan also spotted the swimmer coming over to Virtue and Moir, and she reported that the three athletes disappeared for a few minutes before returning to the game.

also in the start of 3rd two mins in penny came up to t/s in their seats gave them both hugs then went to their suite i'm guessing to talk a picture and talk. they were down their for 5-7ish mins — apparently a tessa and scott update acc (@signofariana) March 11, 2018

Oleksiak even took a moment to clarify that while her brother, Jamie, does play for the Pittsburgh Penguins, she was rooting for the Leafs to win — and they did.

Virtue and Moir also had the chance to meet Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. They apparently kept it cool publicly but nerded out about the experience afterwards.

"Thank you for taking the time to chat with us, Chris. You have been a longtime source of inspiration for us, and we are incredibly grateful for your thoughtful insight!" Virtue tweeted to the astronaut, after he posted a photo of them and called them "such good people." Earlier in the night, he said the meeting was "a treasure."

Standing ovation at the ACC last night for Olympians @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir. Such good people. pic.twitter.com/gi9sNmbKUZ — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 11, 2018

Thank you for taking the time to chat with us, Chris. You have been a longtime source of inspiration for us, and we are incredibly grateful for your thoughtful insight! https://t.co/AbfnMev67w — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) March 11, 2018

She followed up that tweet with a picture of their totally adorable reactions to meeting him.

What you didn't witness was our reaction to the encounter afterwards ... clearly, we couldn't keep our cool! pic.twitter.com/bCUdoAY1VN — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) March 11, 2018

"The Shape of Water" producer J. Miles Dale was also at the game and he brought along his shiny new Oscar trophy.

Oscar is in the house with "The Shape of Water" producer J. Miles Dale. A #Leafs fan as well as a movie heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/9fa1qmqpOm — Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) March 11, 2018

By the end of the night, Virtue came up with the best pitch yet, considering Moir's level of enthusiasm for hockey.

We wouldn't say no to that.

