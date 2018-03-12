Meghan Markle Attends Commonwealth Day Service With The Queen

Meghan Markle is even closer to being an official royal now, and not just because she's truly embracing jaunty hats.

(Those are pretty great, though).

Meghan Markle rocks a beret while attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.

On Monday, Markle attended her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle, Prince Harry and other members of the Royal Family (including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) gathered to attend a Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

Including Markle was a public acknowledgment by the Queen that she will soon be joining the fold, The Telegraph reported. Markle, a former actress with the popular television series "Suits," will marry Prince Harry on May 19.

The Queen is joined by other Members of The Royal Family at @Wabbey as they celebrate #CommonwealthDay. pic.twitter.com/Vjy5gIgDZU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2018

The annual multi-faith service celebrates the 53 commonwealth countries (including Canada), BBC News reported. In her message this year, the Queen (who is head of the Commonwealth) praised diversity.

"We all have reason to give thanks for the numerous ways in which our lives are enriched when we learn from others. Through exchanging ideas, and seeing life from other perspectives, we grow in understanding and work more collaboratively towards a common future," she said in a message.

"There is a very special value in the insights we gain through the Commonwealth connection; shared inheritances help us overcome difference so that diversity is a cause for celebration rather than division."

Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2018 Commonwealth Day Service.

All eyes were on Markle, though, to see how she'd fare at this all-important public event, Vanity Fair said. Markle and Prince Harry have already stated their intentions to work closely with the Commonwealth, focusing on projects to help young people, according to Vanity Fair. Prince Harry is also expected to take a leadership role within the Commonwealth, the magazine added.

Town and Country magazine described Markle's appearance at the event as a "striking display of British patriotism," noting that she sang along to the national anthem of the United Kingdom, "God Save the Queen."

Markle, who intends to become a U.K. citizen, also reportedly officially became a member of the Church of England earlier in March when she was baptized in a private ceremony.

Between that and her strong hat game, Markle is basically a royal already.

Meghan Markle attends the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Dec. 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.

Work it, girl.

