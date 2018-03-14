Costco Eyes Grocery Delivery In Canada Following Success In U.S.

A few months after rolling out grocery delivery in the U.S., Canada's largest warehouse retailer is looking at offering the same in Canada, according to a Financial Post report.

Last October, Costco introduced online non-perishable grocery delivery in the U.S. and expanded their partnership with Instacart — which also serves Loblaw in Toronto and Vancouver — for fresh food delivery.

Instacart delivers out of most of Costco's 519 locations in the U.S., and the company plans to roll out the service at all of its locations by the end of the year.

Happy with U.S. results

Though Costco Canada does not have a specific date or timeline for a possible Canadian rollout, spokesperson Ron Damiani told the Financial Post it's looking at sites to fulfill online orders.

"We are extremely happy with the results that we have had out of the U.S.," Damiani said.

In Canada, Loblaw teamed up with Instacart to launch grocery delivery from Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstores, and T&T in Toronto in December, and in Vancouver in January.

Meanwhile, Walmart in the U.S. announced Wednesday it plans to expand same-day delivery to 100 areas representing 40 per cent of the country's households by the end of the year.

Like Loblaw, the U.S. retail giant also offers curbside grocery pickup, at some 1,200 stores, and plans to increase that number to 2,200 by year-end.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Damiani for comment.

With files from The Associated Press

Also On HuffPost: