    03/15/2018 08:10 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    What You Have To Earn To Be In The 1% In Canada’s Major Cities

    It takes nearly three times as much to be rich in Calgary as it does in the Niagara region.

    AndreyPopov via Getty Images

    If you've been following the financial news, you've likely come across stories about how Canada is getting richer, both minting homegrown millionaires and attracting immigrant millionaires from abroad.

    Looking at the land rush in Toronto and Vancouver, you could be forgiven for thinking that Canada might be turning into a playground for the rich.

    So what does it mean to be rich in Canada these days? Of course there's no one definition of "rich," but ever since the Great Recession we've been hearing a lot about "the one per cent," the very top earners in our economy who seem to be accumulating more and more of the world's wealth.

    Those people are indisputably rich. So what does it take to be one of them in Canada today?

    We asked Statistics Canada to break down income distribution data from the 2016 census by metro area, and they found some pretty remarkable differences from city to city. Case in point: You need nearly three times as much income to be a one-percenter in Calgary as you would in Sherbrooke, Que., or southern Ontario's Niagara region.

    In StatCan's view, the big story in Canadian incomes over the past decade has been the resource boom, leading to higher incomes on the Prairies, and the decline of manufacturing, leading to job losses in traditional manufacturing bases.

    That would help to explain why the average price of a home in Calgary cost $434,000 in January, while in the auto town of Windsor you can pick up an average house for $272,000 -- even after years of strong price growth.

    Here are the incomes needed to be a one-percenter in each of Canada's 20 largest metro areas, as well as the income needed to be in the top 20 per cent of earners — as good a definition of "upper income" as any.

    Sherbrooke, Que.: $172,069

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $51,413
    Median household income: $73,250

    St Catharines-Niagara, Ont.: $177,591

    Balcer via Wikimedia Commons

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $53,393
    Median household income: $74,140

    Quebec City: $189,121

    Pgiam via Getty Images
    Old Quebec City view Canada

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $59,169
    Median household income: $87,570

    Windsor, Ont.: $200,561

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $57,950
    Median household income: $78,700

    London, Ont.: $203,743

    Rjsbird287 via Wikimedia Commons

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $58,203
    Median household income: $80,570

    Winnipeg: $203,935

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $58,631
    Median household income: $81,880

    Halifax: $204,622

    Walter Bibikow

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $61,125
    Median household income: $85,940

    Oshawa, Ont.: $206,696

    P199 via Wikimedia Commons

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $66,207
    Median household income: $92,080

    Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont.: $214,098

    Wei Fang via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $61,419
    Median household income: $86,930

    Victoria, B.C.: $214,373

    hakkun via Wikimedia Commons

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $62,940
    Median household income: $89,640

    Montreal: $224,060

    Henryk Sadura via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $56,348
    Median household income: $76,950

    Regina, Sask.: $232,623

    benedek via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $71,864
    Median household income: $97,940

    Hamilton, Ont.: $236,176

    benedek via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $62,978
    Median household income: $87,590

    Saskatoon: $240,932

    Dougall_Photography via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $68,683
    Median household income: $94,580

    Ottawa (Ontario part only): $244,534

    DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $74,488
    Median household income: $104,070

    Vancouver: $246,266

    joe daniel price via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $60,147
    Median household income: $79,930

    St John's: $256,918

    Elenathewise via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $66,542
    Median household income: $96,320

    Edmonton: $297,928

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $75,773
    Median household income: $101,870

    Toronto: $301,883

    william87 via Getty Images

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $61,665
    Median household income: $78,280

    Calgary: $451,609

    jewhyte

    Individual income needed to be in the top 20%: $78,924
    Median household income: $104,410

    MORE:albertaBusinessincome distributionincome inequalitynewsone per cent canadaStatistics Canada