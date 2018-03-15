Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have A Wedding Beer Made In Their Name

A royal wedding calls for celebratory drinks, and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can enjoy their nuptials by drinking their very own beer.

Windsor & Eton Brewery created a pale ale — appropriately named Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot — which pays homage to the couple's British and American roots.

The beer is a blend of British hops called Invicta and an American West Coast hops. The former is a nod to Harry's Invictus Games where he and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple in Toronto, while the latter is a tribute to Los Angeles, where Markle was born and raised.

Brewery co-owner Willie Calvert told People magazine, "We're using some nice, fruity hops from Yamika in Washington State, and some English hops, which are more subtly flavoured.

"English hops tend to be more of a grassy, textured flavour, a bit more like hay, whereas New World hops have more sunlight and are more strongly flavoured."

The beer was also brewed using barley grown on Queen Elizabeth's farm in Windsor, and includes champagne yeast to top it off. The result is a pale ale that is "young, fresh and full of character," the brewery's site notes.

Windsor & Eton Brewery is conveniently located just a few minutes away from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the royal couple will tie the knot on May 19.

The British brewery first created a limited edition beer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in April 2011, which is why they decided to do create another to mark Harry and Markle's nuptials.

"We're going to send a sample to them, but it takes a little bit of organizing," Calvert told People. "We did the same for William and Kate and some of it got through to them, some of it didn't!"

There's no word yet on whether or not the festive brew will be served at the royal wedding, however, the brewery's site emphasized that Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot is the "only royal wedding beer brewed in Windsor."

The royal wedding beer will be released on March 28 at the brewery's store.

In addition to the brew, commemorative mugs by U.K. ceramics company Emma Bridgewater and limited edition wedding china by Britain's William Edwards Home have also been released.

