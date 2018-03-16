POLITICS P.E.I. Facts That You May Not Have Known About Canada's Smallest Province How much do you know about Canada's smallest province? Play along with our three contestants and learn a thing of two from our host, Prince Edward Island's Premier Wade MacLauchlan! More Videos What Is A Backbencher? "Backbenchers" Episode 1: Trudeau's India Trip Fia... HuffPost Canada Launches New Political Show 'Backb... Michelle Rempel Calls Out Colleagues For Staying S... Jagmeet Singh vs. Justin Trudeau: Who Handles Heck...