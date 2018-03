"Saturday Night Live" imagined a Canadian sexual harassment scandal this week where everyone apologizes and everyone resigns.

Bill Hader plays a "Canadian Harvey Weinstein" being interviewed by CBC News Hour in the hilarious sketch.

Alas, the skit that showcases Canadian apologies so fantastically ... isn't available to watch in Canada. So, here's a report from the real CBC to give you a taste.

Well played, "SNL."

