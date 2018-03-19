These 13 Foundations Give Your Brown Skin Tone A Natural Finish

For those whose skin tone falls on the medium to deep brown end of the spectrum, you'll probably agree that it's not easy shopping for the perfect shade of foundation to suit your complexion.

We have often been told to "mix" two shades to achieve the desired colour and yes, it's frustrating. However, along with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, several other brands have opened up their colour scheme to fit a broader range of brown shades, and offer more than just the medium and deep options.

Here are some of the best foundations on the market that cater to a broad range on the skin tone spectrum.

1. Fenty Beauty

Thanks to Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, you'll be able to find your exact skin tone shade in their foundation line. The Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation comes in 40 shades — from light to tan to very deep — taking into account cool and red undertones. It offers medium to full coverage so it lasts from day to night. Plus, it doesn't feel heavy, so your face will feel light and airy all day.

Get it here: Sephora, $42

2. Nars

Nars has always succeeded in offering a wide variety of foundation shades. The Velvet Matte Skin Tint is a great summer go-to, but now their new Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, available in 33 shades, has become the new favourite. It's super lightweight so you forget you're wearing foundation, and it also covers blemishes, giving you a flawless filter.

Get it here: Sephora, $60

3. Charlotte Tilbury

The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation is a super creamy product that sits well on the skin. It gives long-lasting coverage and has shades from fair to dark. Its creamy texture makes you want to apply it everywhere.

Get it here: Charlotte Tilbury, $50

4. Vichy

Vichy may not be a leader when it comes to makeup, but the reason we like Vichy's Teint Ideal Fluid Foundation is because the ultra-liquid water-based texture provides a silky finish. It hydrates the skin and offers light coverage for a no-makeup look.

Get it here: Vichy, $38

5. Maybelline

Maybelline's Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation is a dewy liquid formula that doesn't feel cakey, and if you've found your matching shade, it'll look seamless on your skin. With matte being huge, this fits right in with today's trends.

Get it here: Maybelline, $10.99

6. Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs has launched a new line of foundations, meaning finding your perfect brown match is now a piece of cake. We are impressed with the Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation, which has 29 shades. They have options for yellow-beige and pink undertones, which makes a big difference when choosing which option suits you best.

Get it here: Sephora, $56

7. Make Up For Ever

Make Up For Ever's Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation not only comes in a variety of brown shades to match your skin tone, but the formula easily glides on to the skin and is not too heavy. It's the type of formula you're likely to use every day before you head out to work.

Get it here: Sephora, $52

8. Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Pro Longwear Foundation is designed to stay on point for over 15 hours. It's lightweight, creamy and controls the oil on the skin, allowing breathability in any season. This matte formula also comes in a variety of shades and various undertones.

Get it here: Mac Cosmetics, $41

9. Dermablend

Dermablend's Flawless Creator Foundation Drops is a weightless liquid oil-free formula that is great if you want a barefaced, no-makeup look. It doesn't feel like makeup, just a hydrating tinted formula that seeps and blends into your skin.

Get it here: Shoppers Drug Mart, $52

10. BareMinerals

Another brand that wins in terms of their wide variety of foundation shades is BareMinerals. Their BarePRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is said to deliver photo-friendly full coverage and blurs pores and any imperfections. It's a popular number among makeup junkies, and rightfully so.

Get it here: Sephora, $42

11. Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown's Skin Foundation Stick is a cult favourite and has an array of over 30 shades to choose from. It has a moisturizing formula designed to keep skin from drying out and it controls oil and shine. You can apply for sheer or full coverage.

Get it here: Sephora, $55

12. Lise Watier

Lise Watier's Teint Velours is a super soft-tinted foundation that covers the skin very lighty. It's a great option when you want to look fresh faced and all natural. The matte formula feels like second skin.

Get it here: Lise Watier, $44

13. Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder's Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Make Up with SPF 30 is a lightweight foundation that layers the skin with a smooth finish, leaving it looking fresh and healthy.

Get it here: Estee Lauder, $42

