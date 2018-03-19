If you take a peek at the daily agendas of high-powered executives and entrepreneurs, you'll see a number of commonalities. They're creatures of habit and tend to stick to a routine — one that's chock full of positive vibes, strategic thinking and surprisingly, a good dose of personal time.

It's easy to resign yourself to an average existence but why would you if becoming the next Jeff Bezos or Oprah is in the realm of possibility? We're not even being facetious here.

In partnership with H&R Block, we've wrangled up a list of hero habits that you can easily adopt. Get into the routine of the world's most successful people and you'll find yourself living your best life in no time.

If you're ready to live life like a pro, allow an H&R Block Tax Expert to put you on the right track for financial success.