Ellen Grills Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir On Whether They're Dating

We could barely contain ourselves when we heard Olympic ice dance champions and Canadian icons Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were going to be on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday.

After all, if anyone could finally get a straight answer out of the "they swear they're not a couple, but they look like a couple, and they act like a couple, so they must be in love and married, WHY WON'T THEY JUST ADMIT IT ALREADY" duo, it was DeGeneres. Plus any excuse to see the gold medal ice dancers bust a move is A+ viewing in our books.

In that, Virtue and Moir did not disappoint.

A clip released Monday evening previewing the duo's slick entrance already had over 4 million views by Tuesday morning. In the video posted to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Instagram account, Virtue and Moir showed off some dips, slides, and a few knowing glances at each other as they made their way toward the couch.

"Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are here, and they may or may not be dating. Find out tomorrow," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram.

But then ... heartbreak.

In an "EllenTube" clip released by the show Tuesday morning, DeGeneres straight-up asks Virtue and Moir about their love life, pointing out that their on-ice chemistry has led many to believe they're actually dating.

"Are you a couple?" DeGeneres asked.

"We are not," Virtue said.

Just like that. An ice pick to the heart.

"But we always say that that's a big compliment, because what we portray on the ice is really important to us, and we love getting into character, we love telling a story, and a lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes that resonate with everyone, so the fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable," Virtue went on.

We temporarily lost our hearing, Virtue's frank "we are not" still ringing through our ears.

DeGeneres, bless her heart, kept trying.

"So, you're a couple," she stated, as the audience, Virtue, and Moir all burst out laughing.

Virtue and Moir discuss their on-ice chemistry on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in a clip posted to "EllenTube."

"If we were, we would announce it here," Virtue said.

*sharp inhale*

But the show, as they say, went on, with Virtue and Moir talking about how they dated once *sharp inhale* when they were kids *slaps desk* and how Moir broke up with Virtue when she was just seven years old.

"None of my friends have let me live that down since," Moir said.

Well, there you have it. Looks like if you want a romantic ending for the non-couple, you're going to have to write it yourself.

Catch the full Virtue and Moir interview, including the "definitely not dating" game DeGeneres plays with them, (and see if you can parse any hidden meaning from their answers ... they could still be lying, RIGHT?) on Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

