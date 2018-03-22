Kids' Easter Craft Ideas That Are As Bright And Cheery As Spring

Is there anything better than Easter?
Not only is it a holiday with chocolate and candy as central focus points, but it also tends to land right around the time we're welcoming spring back into our lives. The sunshine! The grass! The birdsong!
YASS!
If you have kids, Easter is also the perfect time to get crafty. We rounded up some of our favourite Easter crafts for you, so all you have to do is make sure you're well stocked on eggs, paint, and glue.
Here are 15 Easter craft ideas that are as bright and cheery as spring:
1. Footprint bunny photo keepsake craft
Get the instructions: Craft Morning
2. Easter chick handprint card
Get the instructions: The Keeper of the Cheerios
3. 3D paper tulips
Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things
4. Paper roll bunnies
Get the instructions: One Little Project
5. Salt dough Easter egg ornaments
Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids
6. Paper mosaic Easter eggs
Get the instructions: The Pinterested Parent
7. DIY bunny headband
Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things
8. Easter suncatchers
Get the instructions: Everyday Dishes
9. Spring chicks egg carton craft
Get the instructions: Typically Simple
10. Bunny mask
Get the instructions: Sara Schwartz via Pinterest
11. Handprint flower pot
Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids
12. Carrot footprints
Get the instructions: One Krieger Chick
13. Woodland animal Easter egg craft
Get the instructions: Arty Crafty Kids
14. Minion Easter eggs
Get the instructions: A Pumpkin and a Princess
15. Craft sticks mini Easter basket
Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things
