    • PARENTS
    03/22/2018 15:47 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Kids' Easter Craft Ideas That Are As Bright And Cheery As Spring

    We can practically hear the birdsong.

    Getty Images

    Is there anything better than Easter?

    Not only is it a holiday with chocolate and candy as central focus points, but it also tends to land right around the time we're welcoming spring back into our lives. The sunshine! The grass! The birdsong!

    YASS!

    If you have kids, Easter is also the perfect time to get crafty. We rounded up some of our favourite Easter crafts for you, so all you have to do is make sure you're well stocked on eggs, paint, and glue.

    Here are 15 Easter craft ideas that are as bright and cheery as spring:

    1. Footprint bunny photo keepsake craft

    Crafty Morning

    Get the instructions: Craft Morning

    2. Easter chick handprint card

    The Keeper of the Cheerios

    Get the instructions: The Keeper of the Cheerios

    3. 3D paper tulips

    I heart crafty things

    Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

    4. Paper roll bunnies

    One Little Project

    Get the instructions: One Little Project

    5. Salt dough Easter egg ornaments

    The Best Ideas For Kids

    Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids

    6. Paper mosaic Easter eggs

    The Pinterested Parent

    Get the instructions: The Pinterested Parent

    7. DIY bunny headband

    I heart crafty things

    Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

    8. Easter suncatchers

    Everyday Dishes

    Get the instructions: Everyday Dishes

    9. Spring chicks egg carton craft

    Typically Simple

    Get the instructions: Typically Simple

    10. Bunny mask

    Sarah Schwartz/Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Sara Schwartz via Pinterest

    11. Handprint flower pot

    The Best Ideas For Kids

    Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids

    12. Carrot footprints

    One Krieger Chick

    Get the instructions: One Krieger Chick

    13. Woodland animal Easter egg craft

    Arty Crafty Kids

    Get the instructions: Arty Crafty Kids

    14. Minion Easter eggs

    A Pumpkin and a Princess

    Get the instructions: A Pumpkin and a Princess

    15. Craft sticks mini Easter basket

    I Heart Crafty Things

    Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

