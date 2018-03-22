Kids' Easter Craft Ideas That Are As Bright And Cheery As Spring

Is there anything better than Easter?

Not only is it a holiday with chocolate and candy as central focus points, but it also tends to land right around the time we're welcoming spring back into our lives. The sunshine! The grass! The birdsong!

YASS!

If you have kids, Easter is also the perfect time to get crafty. We rounded up some of our favourite Easter crafts for you, so all you have to do is make sure you're well stocked on eggs, paint, and glue.

Here are 15 Easter craft ideas that are as bright and cheery as spring:

1. Footprint bunny photo keepsake craft

Get the instructions: Craft Morning

2. Easter chick handprint card

Get the instructions: The Keeper of the Cheerios

3. 3D paper tulips

Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

4. Paper roll bunnies

Get the instructions: One Little Project

5. Salt dough Easter egg ornaments

Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids

6. Paper mosaic Easter eggs

Get the instructions: The Pinterested Parent

7. DIY bunny headband

Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

8. Easter suncatchers

Get the instructions: Everyday Dishes

9. Spring chicks egg carton craft

Get the instructions: Typically Simple

10. Bunny mask

Get the instructions: Sara Schwartz via Pinterest

11. Handprint flower pot

Get the instructions: The Best Ideas for Kids

12. Carrot footprints

Get the instructions: One Krieger Chick

13. Woodland animal Easter egg craft

Get the instructions: Arty Crafty Kids

14. Minion Easter eggs

Get the instructions: A Pumpkin and a Princess

15. Craft sticks mini Easter basket

Get the instructions: I Heart Crafty Things

