All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    03/22/2018 19:17 EDT | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Senate Passes Marijuana Legalization Bill

    Bill C-45 passed at second reading.

    • Canadian Press
    Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Sen. Peter Harder, government representative in the Senate, left, speaks with Sen. Larry Smith, leader of the opposition in the Senate, before a vote on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, in the Senate chamber on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.

    OTTAWA — The Senate has given approval in principle to the Trudeau government's bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

    Bill C-45 passed at second reading this evening by a vote of 44-29.

    The approval comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded the senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize recreational marijuana.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, speaks to reporters along with Sen. Tony Dean, left, and Sen. Raymonde Saint-Germain, following a vote on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.

    That was seen as a subtle warning that they should not attempt to thwart the will of Canadians or the government they elected.

    The uncertainty was triggered by Conservative senators, who were hoping to deliver a double-barrelled embarrassment to Trudeau: upending one of his signature election promises, while demonstrating the folly of his efforts to reform the Senate into a less partisan, more independent chamber.

    Earlier in the day, Trudeau said the criminal cannabis regime has not protected Canadian children, who are among the highest under-age users of marijuana in developed countries, and has put up to $7 billion every year in the pockets of organized crime.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, leaves the Senate chamber, following a vote on Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.

    Ordinarily, a second reading vote is not a big hurdle and is dispensed with on the basis of a quick voice vote — after which the bill is sent to committee for closer scrutiny, witness testimony and any proposed amendments before returning to the Senate for a final debate and vote.

    But in the case of Bill C-45, the 33 Conservative senators had vowed to vote en masse against it at second reading.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Bill C-45Bill C45cannabiscannabis legalizationMarijuanaMarijuana legalizationNewsPoliticsPotpot legalizationSenateweed legalization