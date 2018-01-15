Don't let the winter blahs get you down. If you need a break from the snow and slush and want to brighten things up, dig in to these deliciously colourful recipes that celebrate the Pantone Color of the Year.

According to Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, "The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than 'what's trending' in the world of design; it's truly a reflection of what's needed in our world today."

And do you know what we think the world needs more of? Creamy blueberry pie, fruity blueberry Mojitos, quick and easy beet risotto, and light and airy blueberry, lemon and ricotta stratas. Get ready to turn that winter frown upside down, tempt your tastebuds and awaken your palette with these fantastic recipes.

Blueberry, lemon and ricotta strata

Creamy ricotta cheese and cubes of French bread are mixed with a light egg mixture and combined with sweet blueberries. The whole dish can be made the night before and popped in the oven in the morning. It's perfect for a delicious breakfast treat, or a foolproof way to impress your brunch guests.

Blueberry banana breakfast smoothie

Looking for the perfect breakfast blend? This protein and fruit-packed Blueberry Banana Smoothie has it all!

Creamy blueberry pie recipe with sweet streusel topping

Fats domino isn't the only one who found a little magic in a berry patch. Richie Cunningham, Little Richard and even Led Zeppelin also discovered ecstasy among the juicy purple orbs – and you can too. Hum along as you prepare this foolproof, sweet crisp-topped pie, so luscious it'll make the moon stand still.

Blueberry mojito

Forget winter - taste warm summer days and perfect sunsets with this fruity combo of refreshing mint, sweet blueberries and tart lime.

The best blueberry cheesecake

Looking for a smooth, creamy and delicious dessert? You've found it with this amazing Blueberry Cheesecake recipe, a buttery and golden graham cracker crust that's topped with a silky, scrumptious cheesecake filling and a sweet blueberry sauce.

Healthy berry smoothie bowl

You're 5 minutes away from the healthiest and easiest breakfast, this mega delicious Berry Smoothie Bowl.

Quick and easy beet risotto

You can have creamy, dreamy, delicious restaurant-style risotto in 20 minutes. While many of us have at one time in our lives been intimidated by cooking risotto, we no longer have to be. This easy risotto is a crowd pleaser, even for those who don't love beets – they lend a splash of brilliant colour and earthy sweetness to this stunning rice.

The best blueberry muffins

What makes these blueberry muffins the best? Is it that they're easy to make? Yes. Or that they have a golden crust with a warm, plump blueberry interior? Yes. Or, is it the delectable, lick-your-fingers crumble that tops the muffins? Yes. Yes. Yes.

Orange rosé champagne cocktail

What happens when rosé meets champagne? This deliciously fantastic Orange Rosé Champagne cocktail, a refreshing combination of Rosé Champagne, triple sec, orange bitters and juicy berries.

Blueberry pistachio frozen yogurt bark

Got the munchies? This healthy snack of frozen Greek yogurt with blueberries and pistachios will curb your hunger!

Cant get enough of these colourful recipes? We've got a bonus one in store for you: check out our video on how to make Ube Scones.

