Pembina Activist Group Is Out Of Step

It's official. A global polling firm recently found that many countries around the world want more -- not less -- Canadian-sourced energy products.

In fact, according to the Ipsos poll of 22,000 people in 32 countries, 31 per cent said Canada is the preferred choice for oil and natural gas imports, topping the list of 11 producing countries.

On a different front, another finding of high confidence in Canada's energy sector was seen in last week's vote in Canada's Parliament where a vast majority of MPs supported the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

With 252 House members voting in favour of the motion that recognized the project has achieved "social license," is critical to Canadian jobs and the economy and sound from an environmental, health and safety perspective, this vote signaled strongly that the expansion should move forward as soon as possible.

("Social license" is the characteristic whereby a project not only conforms to all relevant laws, but also has the general backing of the community at large.)

Only 52 MPs voted against the motion. With such a large majority of MPs voting in favour of this important project, I hope it's now clear to everybody that it, the company and our country has the "social license" -- and even the social obligation -- to move ahead.

Along the same lines, those international polling results from Ipsos for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) tell a very positive story about the world's acceptance of Canadian energy products. Even more important was the finding that more than half the global respondents felt they didn't know enough about Canadian energy products to form an opinion.

Why is that finding so important? It's because it points to a giant opportunity for Canada. The polling seems to say that "to know Canada is to love it." More than half the respondents -- well over 10,000 people -- need more information on Canada and its energy industry.