Image of Donald Trump at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. by Gage Skidmore, on flickr through Creative Commons

To be honest, I've been filled with a combination of dread, horror and loathing since Donald Trump first announced his candidacy. I've never been a fan, but way back in 2004 when The Apprentice first aired, and we got our first taste of just how arrogant and obnoxious Donald Trump could be, all you had to do was change the channel.

Alas, those days are gone.

But it was an Op-Ed in the New York Times that sent shivers up and down my spine.

It's real. The danger is real. The risks are real. The corruption is real. And it's upon us. Donald Trump will be the President of the United States in just a couple of weeks. He will be the leader of the free world.

Donald Trump. The narcissist with tissue paper thin skin who cannot abide any criticism whatsoever, from anyone, ever. The addict for whom there is never enough praise and adulation, who needs it so badly he cannot stop asking for compliments or, if they're slow in coming, telling the world, himself, how great he is.

Donald Trump. The bully who insults, taunts, humiliates, threatens, curses, shouts, tweets uncontrollably and carries grudges forever. The con man who ignores facts, believes rules and laws don't apply to him, says whatever's expedient, promises one thing and delivers another and cheats on his taxes, his partners, his wives.

"Donald Trump ...the brash, inelegant, rich, spoiled, self-serving, unstable, needy, greedy megalomaniac who MUST get his own way and is prepared to do whatever it takes to get it."

Donald Trump. The dangerous maniac who admires dictators, endorses nuclear power and says he doesn't need intelligence briefings because he knows more. The inarticulate ignoramus who seems to only be interested in listening to himself, his children and the odd yes-man (and woman).

Donald Trump. The opportunist who has assembled a team of advisors and a cabinet of like-minded billionaires who want to satisfy their own, personal agendas and greed.

The "unconventional" president (as Paul Ryan referred to him on a CNN interview) who will, most likely, do nothing about the untold number of conflicts of interest between his business holdings and his presidency -- except profit from them.

Donald Trump. The poster boy for excess, who needs gilded furniture, hand-painted ceilings, 14k gold toilet handles and lavish everything in order to prove his worth -- not only to others, but also, probably, to himself.

The brash, inelegant, rich, spoiled, self-serving, unstable, needy, greedy megalomaniac who must get his own way and is prepared to do whatever it takes to get it.



Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S. August 2, 2016. (Reuteurs/Eric Thayer)

Yes. That Donald Trump.

The "Make America Great Again" Donald Trump.

Except the qualities and values that make a country great and, in fact, make humans great are not embraced by Donald Trump or, dare I say, by some of his colleagues in Congress.

Respect.

Tolerance.

Decency.

Honour.

Humility.

Integrity.

Compassion.

Impartiality.

Hope.

All at risk, come January 20, 2017.

