Provinces Must Step Up Access To Support For Canadians With IBD
One in 150 Canadians have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which represents the highest rate in the world. This means approximately 233,000 Canadians are struggling to manage the devastating effects of the two most common forms of IBD: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. May 19 is World IBD Day, which patient organizations around the world use to raise awareness in the fight against IBD.
(Photo: Ben Schoneville via Getty Images)
The defining factor of IBD is inflammation in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which causes many chronic symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever and malnutrition. While severe cases of IBD can cause outward signs, such as unhealthy levels of weight loss or children with IBD experiencing failure to thrive, IBD is often an invisible disease. It can also lead to extra-intestinal manifestations of chronic inflammation. Those without the disease might not see the pain and suffering endured regularly by those dealing with IBD.
It can be tough to talk about GI diseases and disorders. The embarrassment and taboo nature of bowel talk makes it difficult for patients to get help, or for those without the diseases to understand what it means.
The most common forms of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The primary differences between these two diseases are the areas affected and the extent of bowel inflammation. Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract, and can be continuous or in patches. The inflammation can penetrate through all layers of the bowel wall. In ulcerative colitis, inflammation always starts at the anus, progressing upward, and it only affects the colon, where inflammation is limited to the inner mucosa of the bowel wall. There are many medically sound articles about IBD, including some lesser-known types, on our website, www.badgut.org.
The IBD community is experiencing inconsistent medication coverage by public drug plans.
From striving to thriving
The Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) started in October 1976 because a 22-year-old woman-died from Crohn's disease. There are now several powerfully effective drugs called biologics, which transform IBD patients' lives from a place of striving to one of thriving. We are grateful for the creation of these drugs, but the IBD community is experiencing inconsistent medication coverage by public drug plans.
The Gastrointestinal Society, in collaboration with the CSIR, developed a Report Card on Biologic Coverage in Canada for IBD that assesses and grades provinces and territories on their coverage of biologic medications. Sadly, not even one of our public jurisdictions achieved an A, and most are in the mediocre C range, because coverage is severely lacking. One province has an F.
Some jurisdictions have strict eligibility criteria, so patients have to take medications that could potentially harm or delay making them well. Some provinces are no longer covering the original biologics, which means new patients have to start on a biosimilar, and stable patients might be forced to switch to one due to their lower cost. Health Canada has not defined biosimilars as bioequivalent, which means they are similar, but not identical, to the original biologic.
We contend that once Health Canada approves a medication, then public and private drug plans should provide coverage so that physicians have the best options available for patients. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Medication access depends on where you live. We believe that all Canadians should have equal and fair access to treatments that make them well.
To learn more about IBD, you can register for our upcoming free public events taking place in Edmonton, Alta. on May 24, or St. John's, Newfoundland on May 29. If you understand French, then please register for one taking place in Saint-Léonard, Québec on May 31. A gastroenterologist will discuss the physical and emotional effects, nutritional needs, and treatment options for IBD. There will be time to ask questions.
Please join the rest of the world and take some time on May 19 to learn more about inflammatory bowel disease.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
If you have Crohn's disease and are concerned about your nutrition, it would be a good idea to talk with an RD, especially one who is familiar with IBD, says Julie Cepo, a registered dietitian who works with IBD patients at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, and is coauthor of the "Crohn's & Colitis Diet Guide." "I help them come up with an eating strategy that they can tolerate but that also works with their personal and cultural preferences and food philosophies," Cepo says. Seeing a nutritionist who doesn't understand IBD, on the other hand, may do more harm than good, warns Dr. Kane. More from Health.com: 10 Risk Factors for IBD 14 Foods to Avoid If You Have Ulcerative Colitis Quick Cures for Tummy Troubles
-
Keep track of everything you eat, how you feel after you eat it and the status of your disease to determine what types of food worsen your IBD symptoms. Because it's different for every person, writing everything down is the best way to learn what your body can and can't process. "Also, I ask people not to introduce a lot of new foods too quickly," says Cepo. "Introduce them one at a time and wait a day or two to see if affects your symptoms." It's not a bad idea to try new foods at home first before eating them in a social situation.
-
Portion control is important, because eating too much at one time can make it hard for the body to digest food. Small, frequent meals can help. You can still eat three meals a day, but make them a bit smaller than usual and supplement them with several well-balanced snacks in between. "You won't go into your next meal as hungry and you'll be less likely to overeat, which may lead to bloating," says Cepo.
-
Fatty food can be hard for the body to digest and make diarrhea worse, especially if you've had certain parts of your bowel removed during surgery for Crohn's disease. (Plus certain fats are bad for your heart.) So, people with Crohn's disease should stay away from greasy or deep-fried foods. Cream-based sauces, like mayonnaise or Alfredo sauce, can also be problematic.
-
Doctors and nutritionists may recommend a low-fiber diet (avoid whole wheat and whole grain products and unrefined flours) for those having a flare-up, healing after surgery, or experiencing bowel narrowing due to inflammation or scar tissue. This diet reduces cramps, diarrhea and the volume, consistency and frequency of stool. You can still have soluble fiber. Fruits and vegetables aren't off limits either -- cook them to cut their fiber, or remove the seeds, skins and fibrous membranes. Cepo recommends the diet only to manage symptoms in the short-term. If you're feeling better and your doctor says it's ok, go back to a healthier diet.
-
Just like the general population, lots of people with Crohn's disease have some level of lactose intolerance. The conditions are usually unrelated, but they do share many of the same symptoms. For these people, dairy may explain some of the pain and GI problems associated with IBD. "If you realize that dairy does affect you, it may not be a case of avoiding it completely, but it's a question of finding out how much you can tolerate," says Cepo. "Two pieces of pizza with cheese might be ok, but three might be too much."
-
Corn, beans and stringy vegetables like raw celery and broccoli aren't easily digested; in Crohn's they can cause cramping, bloating and diarrhea. "We call it roughage -- and it's rough on your system," says Dr. Kane. "For a healthy intestine that is a good thing, but for an inflamed one, it can be bad. Having to process things that are still intact will make some people really uncomfortable." Dr. Kane suggests trying a "low-residue diet" that is low in fiber and other foods that are difficult to digest like raw fruit, vegetable peels and seeds. "When you have active IBD symptoms, these foods are just going to make you feel lousy," she says.
-
Many foods that are a problem when raw or whole can be eaten if prepared differently, says Cepo. "We try to focus on what people can still have; often that means cooking foods well, like string beans, cauliflower or carrots and sweet potatoes." Stringy foods like onions may be better tolerated if minced into very small pieces, just as seeds and nuts seem to cause fewer symptoms when they're ground. Chickpeas and sesame seeds, for example, may cause problems, but hummus, which is made with ground chickpeas, and tahini, a sesame-seed paste, may not.
-
Water intake is always important -- but it's critically so if you have frequent diarrhea. Cepo cautions patients to limit beverages with caffeine, carbonation or too much sugar -- all things that can make GI symptoms worse. Water is a good choice, she says, as are diluted fruit juices without a high sugar content. For people who are very sick and at risk of becoming dehydrated, an over-the-counter rehydration fluid like Gatorade can replenish fluids and electrolytes.
-
Replenish lost electrolytes like sodium and potassium if you're having loose stools. "One option is to sprinkle salt liberally on your food," says Cepo. You can also sip broths or bouillons and choose salty snacks like pretzels, crackers, rice cakes or potato chips. To get more potassium, eat potatoes (without skin), bananas, tomato juice or sauce, avocados, melon or citrus fruits like grapefruit or orange (with the membrane removed, if needed). Coconut water is also a good source of potassium -- and a good way to stay hydrated.
-
People with Crohn's disease often give up meat, beans and cheese. But without protein, you can lose muscle mass. "People say to me, 'I gave up red meat because I can't digest it,' but it's because they're trying to eat a normal American-size helping of steak or a giant burger," says Dr. Kane. "I tell them to eat 6 ounces of really good quality red meat; that way they'll get the iron and protein they need without overdoing it." Fish, tofu, beans and eggs, if they're well tolerated, are also good protein sources.
-
Spicy food can be a problem, but that's no reason to ban all herbs and spices from your kitchen. "I see spice as an important part of any diet, especially since one of the side effects of IBD is having a depressed appetite," says Cepo. "Anything we can do to stimulate people's interest in food is a good thing." Cepo recommends using flaked or chopped spices and herbs. "If you find you have any symptoms, hold back a little more the next time you use it."
-
Although it's not a long-term solution, people with Crohn's -- especially those with intestinal blockages who are unable to process solid foods -- can try a temporary liquid diet. A liquid diet can give the intestines a rest, which can help suppress symptoms. However, this diet should be carefully planned with your doctor to ensure you're getting all the right nutrients. High-calorie liquid supplements, such as Ensure Plus or Boost Plus, can add nutrients and calories to any diet as well, if you're not getting enough from food alone.
-
All people with IBD should take a multivitamin, says Dr. Kane, because they're probably not getting all the nutrients they need. People who avoid dairy should also consider taking about 1,500 milligrams of calcium with 800 IU of vitamin D daily. Those who have had small-intestine surgery probably need extra vitamin B12, too. Talk to your doctor before taking any supplement, and remember, supplements should do just that: supplement the nutrients you get from foods, rather than replace them.
-
In between Crohn's flare-ups, if you're feeling better, eat normally and enjoy your food. "It can be hard for someone, knowing that the last time they ate celery they had a terrible experience, but it may be tolerated again when the disease is in remission," Cepo says. "Working with a dietitian or a doctor can help you build back confidence and improve that relationship with food." As long as you don't have any ongoing bowel issues or long-term narrowing of your intestine, following general healthy-eating guidelines is a good strategy, says Cepo. More from Health.com: 10 Risk Factors for IBD 14 Foods to Avoid If You Have Ulcerative Colitis Quick Cures for Tummy Troubles
Follow Gail Attara on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Gail_Attara