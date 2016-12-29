Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL
THE BLOG

Featuring fresh takes and real-time analysis from HuffPost's signature lineup of contributors

Heather Boucher Robinson Headshot
Become a fan

Based in NB, Canada

2016's Celebrity Deaths Should Make Us Smile

Posted: Updated:
Print

I actually smiled when I read the headlines this morning: Debbie Reynolds dead at 84.

How beautiful. A mother and daughter who were so close (soulmates, it seems) that Reynolds wanted to be "with Carrie" as soon as her daughter passed, to join her in the afterworld, in the light. I guess if one perceives death as a bad thing -- as many of the "2016 sucks" statements I'm reading online allude to -- then, yes, this is devastating.

Why not turn it around to have a grateful heart which thanks these great artists for the many years they gave us?

But if you believe as I do -- that death is a transition -- that we are here to learn lessons, grow and transition into the next incarnation with those we love, then this is one of the most beautiful things to happen this year. What if Reynolds didn't die of a broken heart, but rather of a heart expansion that surpassed the physical world when Carrie left?

Go, Debbie. Put your arm around her until the others join you both.

debbie reynolds carrie fisher
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher backstage in the Press Room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. (Photo: Graeme Demianyk)

Instead of the negative victim language (and holy hell, what a list of words I'm reading everywhere) like "devastating," "tragic," "heartbreaking," "not fair," "I hate 2016" -- why not turn it around to have a grateful heart which thanks these great artists for the many years they gave us?

Why not celebrate them for fulfilling their destinies and passions, all despite (for many) substance abuse issues that took tolls on their bodies and mental health issues that they battled and came to accept with grace?

We were privileged to be alive in this generation and enjoy their talents. How lucky are we!

We are the ones who got to see side buns for the first time with Carrie Fischer in Star Wars: A New Hope; rocked to David Bowie and were empowered by his early gender-bending confidence; watched the grace of country singer Joey Feek, who fought to change euthanasia laws to ensure choice and dignity in death; felt our minds blown when Prince first crawled out of that tub in "When Doves Cry" and danced our asses off (in clubs and in the kitchen) every time one of his songs was on the radio.

celebrity deaths
A photograph and floral tributes are left outside the Oxfordshire home of British pop singer George Michael on Dec. 27, 2016 in Goring, England. (Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

And for me, special thanks to George Michael for releasing his version of "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." His voice walked with my dad and I down the aisle a few years ago, and the song's poignant vulnerability with HIS voice still makes me cry.

As a side note, but on the same topic: this summer, I joined thousands at one of the Tragically Hip's final shows in Toronto. All around me, people were saying, "this is so sad." Sad? Are you kidding me? It was one of the most empowering damn things I have seen. Gord Downie's still here and he is making the very most of every day he has left.

gord downie
Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip performs onstage during their 'Man Machine Poem Tour' at Rogers Arena on July 24, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

What I saw was a brilliant artist who forgot most of his own song lyrics but who had the courage to go onstage and sing anyway. A Canadian superstar whose failing body had his doctors marvelling at how he found the physical stamina, the will, to perform the way he did.

"Courage" came at the BEST time. Because when one is faced with a terminal diagnosis, the options are quite simply self-pity or givin' 'er. Gord Downie's final shows with the Hip and his work with recent legacy work to bring aboriginal rights and healing into the public forefront is impactful. Thank you, Gord.

Instead of focusing on LOSS, I'm focusing on what my life has GAINED from these artists, these masters, these creators.

Instead of focusing on LOSS, I'm focusing on what my life has GAINED from these artists, these masters, these creators. Our physical bodies aren't eternal, but the energy we leave behind is.

And so, with a smile and gratitude, I release them gently into the light. When it's my time, I truly hope there is purple rain, a fast lane and that the heat is on, that there truly is freedom, and that if I'm in pain, I can choose when to go.

Because for me, 2016 has been all about reflecting on these amazing careers that shifted consciousness, these talents I witnessed and enjoyed by being born in this era, and thanking them for sticking around as long as they could.

I love you, 2016. And I can't wait for the next round of musicians, comedians, actors and so on that are going to show up and bring us joy.

Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook

Also on HuffPost:


Close
Celebrity Deaths 2016
of
  • René Angélil

    January 16, 1942 — January 14, 2016

  • David Bowie

    January 8, 1947 – January 10, 2016

  • Alan Rickman

    February 21, 1946 – January 14, 2016

  • Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola

    June 30, 1960 — February 18, 2016

  • Prince

    June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016

  • Doris Roberts

    November 4, 1925 — April 17, 2016

  • Anton Yelchin

    March 11, 1989 — June 19, 2016

  • Gene Wilder

    June 11, 1933 — August 29, 2016

  • Muhammad Ali

    January 17, 1942 — June 3, 2016

  • Garry Shandling

    November 29, 1949 – March 24, 2016

  • Morley Safer

    November 8, 1931 – May 19, 2016

  • Ron Glass

    July 10, 1945 – November 25, 2016

  • Leon Russell

    April 2, 1942 —November 13, 2016

  • Patty Duke

    December 14, 1946 – March 29, 2016

  • Robert Vaughn

    November 22, 1932 – November 11, 2016

  • Leonard Cohen

    September 21, 1934 – November 7, 2016

  • Julie Gregg

    January 24, 1937 – November 7, 2016

  • Michael Massee

    September 1, 1952 – October 20, 2016

  • Arnold Palmer

    September 10, 1929 – September 25, 2016

  • Jose Fernandez

    July 31, 1992 – September 25, 2016

  • Jean Shepard

    November 21, 1933 – September 25, 2016

  • Charmian Carr

    December 27, 1942 — September 17, 2016

  • Alexis Arquette

    July 28, 1969 — September 11, 2016

  • Steven Hill

    February 24, 1922 — August 23, 2016

  • Kenny Baker

    August 24, 1934 – August 13, 2016

  • John Saunders

    February 2, 1955 – August 10, 2016

  • Gloria DeHaven

    July 23, 1925 – July 30, 2016

  • Jerry Doyle

    July 16, 1956 – July 27, 2016

  • Garry Marshall

    November 13, 1934 — July 19, 2016

  • Noel Neill

    November 25, 1920 – July 3, 2016

  • Ryan Jimmo

    November 27, 1981 – June 26, 2016

  • Bill Cunningham

    March 13, 1929 — June 25, 2016

  • Bernie Worrell

    April 19, 1944 — June 24, 2016

  • Ron Lester

    August 4, 1970 — June 17, 2016

  • Ann Morgan Guilbert

    October 16, 1928 – June 14, 2016

  • Theresa Saldana

    August 20, 1954 – June 6, 2016

  • Christina Grimmie

    March 12, 1994 – June 10, 2016

  • Gordie Howe

    March 31, 1928 – June 10, 2016

  • Nick Menza

    July 23, 1964 – May 21, 2016

  • Guy Clark

    November 6, 1941 – May 17, 2016

  • Billy Paul

    December 1, 1934 – April 24, 2016

  • Chyna

    December 27, 1969 — April 20, 2016

  • Daisy Lewellyn

    January 15, 1980 — April 8, 2016

  • Merle Haggard

    April 6, 1937 – April 6, 2016

  • Joey Feek

    September 9, 1975 – March 4, 2016

  • George Kennedy

    February 18, 1925 – February 28, 2016

  • Vanity (Denise Matthews)

    January 4, 1959 – February 15, 2016

  • Katie May

    March 16, 1981 – February 4, 2016

  • Maurice White

    December 19, 1941 – February 3, 2016

  • Paul Kantner

    March 17, 1941 – January 28, 2016

  • Glenn Frey

    November 6, 1948 — January 18, 2016

  • Abe Vigoda

    February 24, 1921 — January 26, 2016

  • Dan Haggerty

    November 19, 1942 – January 15, 2016

  • Phife Dawg (Malik Taylor)

    November 20, 1970 – March 22, 2016

  • Keith Emerson

    November 2, 1944 – March 11, 2016

  • Angus Scrimm

    August 19, 1926 — January 9, 2016

  • Pat Harrington

    August 13, 1929 – January 6, 2016

  • Sharon Jones

    May 4, 1956 – November 18, 2016

  • Florence Henderson

    February 14, 1934 – November 24, 2016

  • Andrew Sachs

    April 7, 1930 – November 23, 2016

  • Alan Thicke

    March 1, 1947 - December 13, 2016

  • Craig Sager

    June 29, 1951 - December 15, 2016

  • George Michael

    June 25, 1963 – December 25, 2016

Share
Tweet
Share this
close
Current Slide
 

Conversations