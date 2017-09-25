Courageous Conversations
09/25/2017 17:00 EDT | Updated 57 minutes ago
Jane Blaufus Author and Professional Speaker
What if I told you that we usually reach adulthood without a realistic sense of our family's finances and are not having the necessary 'courageous conversations' about money because information-based money discussions are 'off limits'.
September is Life Insurance Awareness month and yes, you could stop reading this right now, but I hope you will not and that you will read on. I am on a mission to help people to get the conversations started to get their personal and financial lives in order while they can.
Think about this for a moment, how prepared would you be for some of the harsher realities of life such as a critical or terminal illness, disability or worse the sudden death of a loved one?
At this point you might be thinking, why are these important conversations to have and why should I care?
What if I told you that?
Would these stats make you stop and pay attention?
I became a widow in sixty seconds when my 39-year-old husband was killed in a tragic accident. My second husband became a widower when his wife died of cancer only nine months after being diagnosed. My daughter lost her father at the age of 12 and has now spent over half of her life without him.
Today my goal in life is to dispel the myth, "it won't happen to me, it might happen to you but it won't happen to me". I am on a journey to share our real life experiences and my extensive financial services knowledge with the world.
Here are at least nine tips to help you today, to put yourself in control of your life both personally and financially.
This life is all we have and there is only one for each of us. I encourage you to take the time this month to sit down and have the courageous conversations with those you love, while you can, and put the necessary safety net in place to take care of yourself and your loved one's futures before anything happens.
