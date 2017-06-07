Nova Scotia Progressives Are Ready To Reclaim Their Province
Progressive voters in Nova Scotia took a big step toward reclaiming their province with last week's general election.
Of course, the much-preferred option would have been to see the government of Stephen McNeil defeated or reduced to a minority, but cutting his Liberal Party to a razor-thin, one-seat majority will force it to listen more closely to the needs and wants of the people of Nova Scotia. It also means McNeil will have to work with other parties in the Legislature for the people of the province.
Nova Scotia Liberal Party Leader Stephen McNeil on Oct. 8, 2013. (Photo: Devaan Ingraham)
After the ideologically driven and mean-spirited government we've seen from McNeil over the past few years, that is not only a relief, it's a significant victory.
Consider that this is a government that made drastic cuts to health care, picked unneeded and unproductive fights with public-sector unions, slashed education funding, picked nasty fight with the province's teachers and introduced regressive labour laws that attacked collective bargaining rights.
McNeil's refusal to show any support for strikers at the Halifax Chronicle Herald, now on the street for more than 500 days, meant that the province was effectively without its paper of record when voters needed it most.
Still, Nova Scotians knew that the government did not have their best interests at heart, and in every region of the province signaled their displeasure with some key losses for the Liberals.
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill celebrates with supporters after winning his seat following the Nova Scotia provincial election in Halifax on May 30, 2017. (Photo: The Canadian Press)
In the Halifax area itself, NDP Leader Gary Burrill, who had led the party from the visitors' gallery since winning the leadership last year, unseated the Liberal incumbent in Halifax-Chebucto, while Dartmouth North New Democrat Susan Leblanc took out Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard -- clear signals voters in those ridings wanted a change.
In Cape Breton, the Conservatives were able to play on voters' feelings of neglect from the McNeil government to pick up a number of seats. They, too, took out another high-profile cabinet minister, Energy Minister Michel Samson.
McNeil himself acknowledged that issues such as health care played a role in some of his high-profile losses. He won 27 of 51 seats, two of those seats by a mere 137 votes combined. And there are so many close races that some are going to judicial recounts.
"If you look at potentially some of the issues around some of the decisions our government has made, all of those in their totality impact ridings," McNeil told reporters after the election.
Regressive governments can be defeated, it just takes time and determination.
Defeating regressive governments takes time, sometimes a lot of time. The Conservatives under Mike Harris and Ernie Eves were in power in Ontario for eight years before they were defeated. The B.C. Liberals just went down after 16 years in power. In Alberta, the NDP ended a Conservative dynasty that had lasted more than 40 years. Stephen Harper spent 10 years vowing to change this country before he was thrown from office.
All of which means that regressive governments can be defeated, it just takes time and determination. The struggle continues, with some very committed and compassionate people leading it.
Across Nova Scotia during this election, for instance, dozens of Unifor volunteers worked throughout the campaign, driven by a desire for a government that respected working people. The campaign was the culmination of activism by many of the same volunteers, and more, to push back against the regressive policies of the McNeil government over the past several years. Unifor also conducted an extensive membership campaign.
Striking journalists walk outside the Chronicle Herald building in Halifax on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Photo: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)
In the end, they came within two seats and a handful of votes in some very close contests to deny McNeil his second majority. Having got that close, and with connections they've made with voters, those activists now have the tools in place to effectively stem any attacks by the new government on working people and the services they rely on.
Over the course of the election, they've spoken to thousands of people on the phone and thousands more in person in their homes or out in the street. They've handed out more than 20,000 leaflets reminding Unifor members of the McNeil record.
All that lays a strong foundation for progressive forces to keep fighting for a fairer and more equitable Nova Scotia, and sets the stage to bring in the government the province needs in the next election.
There is more work to be done, but we are well on our way.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
Drive along Highway 105 connecting Cabot Trail and Sydney in Cape Breton. The picturesque coastal highway overlooks dozens of hiking trails, restaurants and cottages. Just be sure to plan your time accordingly — Cabot Trail Travel recommends allotting three to five days for the full experience.
-
Before you hit the beach, stop into the impressive museum honouring telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, also in Cape Breton. Website here.
-
This quaint island is just across the bay from Alexander Graham Bell's historic summer home in Baddeck.
-
This national historic site on the southeastern end offers fun for the whole family with interactive games for kids and rum tasting for adults.
-
Make your way to downtown Halifax for fine dining. We recommend these amazing spots.
-
The stunning public gardens in Halifax are perfectly preserved. To help maintain its peaceful appearance, the gardens do not permit pets, bikes or joggers.
-
A trip to the South Shore will bring you closer to iconic landmarks like the Peggy's Cove lighthouse.
-
Not too far from the cove lies the old town of Lunenburg. Named a UNESCO heritage site in 1995, this coastal town has everything from
-
Annapolis Valley is Canada's newest wine destination. Whether you pick up a bottle or two to take home or just sip on a glass while enjoying some Nova Scotian seafood, it's hard to deny the great taste of these Canadian wines.
-
This site marks the spot where Scottish, French, First Nations and English settlers battled over the Annapolis River. Walk the earthen walls of one of Canada's oldest historic sites.
-
Within Sydney, Cape Breton stands the world's largest fiddle. This iconic landmark is a whopping 60 feet tall and resides at the foot of the waterfront.
-
Arguably one of the best beaches in Canada, Carter's Beach will make you feel like you've escaped to paradise as soon as you step on to its soft white sand.
-
Watch the tide come in off The Bay of Fundy while climbing up the rocky edge of Cape Split. Just be sure to wear the right shoes because this trail runs a good 16km!
-
This provincial park is home to three white sand beaches and a 10km hiking trail.
-
Whether you like camping in the woods or by the beach, this impressive campground can accommodate you.
-
This 7.5km trail loops through Cape Breton National Park and offers stunning views of the Cabot Trail. Be sure to note that plenty of animals live in these mountain peaks like moose, bears and bald eagles.
-
The Gampo Abbey is a Western Buddhist monastery founded in 1983. The abbey is surrounded by meadows and hills making the journey to get there as worthwhile as the visit itself.
-
Climb to the top of Franey Trail and enjoy the breathtaking 360-degree views from the flat rock.
-
Enjoy the long stretch of beach at Clam Harbour Provincial Park. Most recognized for its annual sandcastle competition, this shallow beach is best for families with young kids.
-
Hiking by the water has never been better than on this 18km trail that juts into the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Believe it or not, this stunning waterfall is in Nova Scotia. Located along the North River just south of St. Anne's Harbour, this stunning view is hidden within the 12,394 acres of the North River Wilderness Area.
-
Spot pods of Atlantic pilot whales in Cape Breton or Humpback, Finback and Right whales along The Bay Of Fundy.
Follow Jerry Dias on Twitter: www.twitter.com/JerryPDias