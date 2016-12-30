The Best Video Games Of 2016

ADVERTISEMENT

2016 has been a transition year for gaming.

We're deep enough into the current generation of consoles that developers are focused more on building worlds than figuring out the tech, resulting in some great games. Developers have also started taking some of the racial and gender diversity talk to heart by broadening the base of playable characters in triple-A games like "Watchdogs 2," "Mafia III" and "Dishonoured 2."

Sony and Microsoft, meanwhile, are eager to improve specs and sell more consoles but wary of new product fatigue. So, borrowing from Apple's iPhone release schedule, they both put out more powerful interim consoles -- the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S -- rather than moving onto the PS5 and Xbox Two too fast.

Nintendo, on the other hand, threw in the towel with its Wii U and is moving full steam ahead to the next-gen with their innovative Switch console arriving in the spring. Leave it to the House of Mario to always be doing their own thing, for better or worse.

Yes, they lost the latest round of the console wars (after trouncing everyone with the Wii) but there was only one game that truly penetrated the zeitgeist this year, and that was Nintendo's mobile experiment (developed by Niantic Labs), "Pokemon Go."

Maybe you heard of it?

There was also the rise of virtual reality (VR), which hit the mainstream with Playstation VR. Sony's affordable entry into virtual reality scooped up 30 per cent of the emerging market, despite arriving on the scene after the PC-based Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, thanks to the millions of PS4s already out in the wild. The tech is still in its formative stages, but VR is no gimmick so expect Microsoft and Nintendo to join in sooner than later.

But that's what coming, and we're looking back so here are the best games of 2016.

The legendary Japanese role-playing game series eschewed the linear or massively multiplayer structures of recent entries in favour of an open-world game in an Earth-like setting, albeit contrasting smartphones and southern accents with magic and monsters. It's a coming-of-age story about a crown prince on a road trip with his best buddies that slowly builds towards an empire-defeating epic without forgetting it's mostly about friendship.

Set 25 years after the third game's war-ending climax, Gears of War 4 still uses Peak Oil and resource wars as its subtext. But you now play series star Marcus Fenix's son, J.D., and the once-futuristic if war-torn society has gone relatively primitive, living fossil fuel-free in a series of city-states and "outsider" communities. As ever, though, the game succeeds on the back of its top-notch third-person, cover-based shooting mechanics, albeit with new tower defence tricks, which hit its target in both the single-player campaign and the well-balanced multiplayer modes.

2016 marked the 20th anniversary of "Pokemon," and the Japanese pocket monsters took over the world once again thanks to the full-blown phenomenon that was "Pokemon Go." But Pikachu and pals were never intended to be trapped in your phone. The new 3DS games, "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon," take place in the Hawaii-themed archipelago of Alola and let fans explore the region while catching, training and battling Pokemon and thwarting bad guys in a game that lives up to its legacy.

Too many driving games are racing simulators that care more about realism than fun. This is not one of those. The "Horizon" games turn the main track-based "Forza" series into an open-world adventure where you can switch between exploring aimlessly to racing AI-controlled cars or real people online. Set in Australia, a land that offers every ecosystem imaginable, you can hop in an exotic car and cruise along the Great Ocean Road, race the streets of Surfer's Paradise, zoom through the rain forest and head deep into the outback while blasting tunes and besting friends.

This year's "Far Cry," a first-person action-adventure series which reinvents itself with each unique sandbox setting, went "Primal" by reskinning the fantastic "Far Cry 4" and moving it from Nepal back to the Stone Age. You play Takkar, a 10,000 B.C.-era hunter who becomes leader of his Wenja tribe while fending off human and animal attacks, crafting weapons and taming beasts across the game's dangerous open world. The gameplay may be familiar but the game world is like nothing you've played before.

Yes, that DOOM. The first-person shooter that started it all back in 1993 brought back the space marine with his big effin gun to shoot up corridors on Mars and in Hell because, amazingly, the Union Aerospace Corp was trying to use Hell as a power source to end an energy crisis on earth. Original developers iD Software teamed up with Besthesda to craft a reboot that recaptures and updates the original's magic, and kindly included a level editor so gamers could create and share their own devious designs.

Before Nintendo pulled the plug on the Wii U, they played one last Italian plumber card with Paper Mario: Color Splash, a series that puts 2D characters in a 3D world to mash up the original "Super Mario" side-scrollers with the later three-dimensional role-playing games. "Color Splash," however, adds a literal fresh coat of paint while keeping the combat strategically turn-based, the script comedic, the level design creative and the papercraft-inspired graphics flat-out gorgeous.

This third installment of the Mafia series plays like Grand Theft Auto set in the Deep South in 1968 and starring Lincoln Clay, a black Vietnam War vet. The game boldly if imperfectly delves into the racial issues of the time, a rarity for video games. Clay is subject to racial slurs but also gets to kick a lot of racist ass, including taking out the KKK. The plot, however, is more of a pulp fiction as Clay, an orphan who was adopted by black mobsters, takes on the Italian mafia in the New Orleans-inspired town of New Bordeaux while driving around listening to the year's best game soundtrack.

The lack of competition on the Wii U allowed Toronto's DrinkBox Studios to make a big impact there with their unique, darkly comic and touch-powered indie game. But Severed was a swipe right on smaller handheld devices, too. In this "slash-and-explore" game, you control one-armed warrior Sasha and her "living sword" as she searches for her monster-napped family across a beautifully art designed hellscape. It also boasts an amazing soundtrack by Toronto band Original soundtrack from beloved avant-rock outfit YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN.

The original Titanfall landed with high expectations and promptly fell over. But unlike movies, the iterative nature of software development means that sequels often surpass originals and that is the case here in the year's best first-person shooter. You still get to run around in a giant mech suit, the "titan" exoskeleton that is the series titular selling point, but the much-needed addition of a fantastic single-player story campaign gave the franchise the structure it needed to be more than its award-winning multiplayer.

The Montreal-made cyberpunk series took us back to the dystopian future as it continued examining transhumanism, or people getting enhanced abilities thanks to technological implants. Set in 2029, this first-person follow-up to the hit revival Human Revolution, is set two years later as "augs" have lost their civil rights and are facing segregation. You play an augmented agent who works with Interpol and moonlights with a hacktivists group while trying to take down the Illuminati and navigate this tricky racial allegory of a game that celebrates freedom of choice.

The Canadian-made Watch Dogs series moved from gritty Chicago to the sunny San Francisco Bay Area but still captured the corporate surveillance state zeitgeist. African-American hacker Marcus Holloway is the game's new and much improved protagonist who joins an Anonymous-like hactivist group called DedSec to take down a Facebook-esque corporation aggregating and selling our personal information. It also boasts a too-rare sense of humour, as seen in its hilarious Martin Shkrelli mission.

Movies based on games are notoriously terrible, and the Ratchet and Clank film did suck. But this game based on that movie, which was itself based on Insomniac's popular PS2-era game series about a Lombax mechanic and his tiny robot BFF, is amazingly fun. The diverse platforming controls are tight, the galaxy of planets are cleverly constructed and the action is so cartoonish that one weapon actually shoots disco balls that make all the alien enemies dance. It was a joy to play, especially for fans of old-school platformers.

What began as an amalgamation of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider has become one of the most consistently enjoyable action gaming experiences, and the fourth and final entry more than lives up to its pedigree. Archeological antihero Nathan Drake's well-developed character is bolstered by the magnificence of the cinematic set-pieces, the cleverness of the environmental puzzles and the sheer excitement of a game that nails its narrative and pacing. It's a cinematic game that doesn't give either descriptor short shrift.

This sequel to the stealth-meets-steampunk surprise hit lets you play as either the royal bodyguard Corvo, star of the first game, or more interestingly as his daughter, Emily, the ousted Empress of Dunwall and a refreshing option for a playable lead. Until Emily's throne is restored, the bulk of the game is played in the new coastal outpost of Karnaca, giving players a chance to explore a whole new alternate-history sandbox city that still boasts Dishonored's signature stealth gameplay and sublimely structured missions.

Ten years in the making, Fumito Ueda continues his cult classic streak with The Last Guardian which combines gameplay and themes from his previous masterpieces, Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. You play a young boy trapped in the ruins of a fallen fortress alongside Trico, a monster that's equal parts cat, dog, bird and rat. Most of the decade-long development went into creating this fantastical AI which acts like the most realistic computer creation ever. The environmental puzzles are challenging but not (too) frustrating and the only sporadic violence gives the game a unique, zen-like quality that stays with you long after you walk away.

