Decadent Gluten-Free Peach Shortcake With Coconut Whipped Cream

Millions of peaches... peaches for ME me me!!!

I love peaches! I love the smell, the texture and the taste.

The only thing better than peaches all on their own? Peach shortcake!

I had personally never tried peach shortcake until my mother-in-law made this at the family cottage about 12 years ago. And when I did, I fell in LOVE.

Bring on the peaches, baby!

I combine fresh peaches with a scone recipe (thank you England for that fantastic invention) and ta-DA — it's the perfect shortcake duo!

Peach Shortcake On a Decadent Maple Scone

Serves six

Ingredients (peach component)

10 peaches, sliced very thin, skins removed (to easily remove the skin of peaches, immerse them in boiling water, then remove the skins)

two tablespoons of pure honey or maple syrup

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Juice of three limes

Add all of the above in a bowl and allow to marinate. (max. one hour at room temperature)

Ingredients: Pecan Maple Date Scones

1⁄2 cup ground pecans

two cups ground almonds

1⁄2 cup pecan halves

1⁄2 cup raisins or chopped dates

1⁄2 teaspoon each of sea salt, baking soda

1⁄3 cup of melted coconut oil

1⁄3 cup of maple syrup

two eggs

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Pre-grease a baking sheet. In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. In a large bowl, whisk together all wet ingredients. Fold dry ingredients into wet by the 1⁄2 cup and blend. Drop the batter by two tablespoons two inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake for 12-17 minutes and enjoy heaven!

Let the scones cool down before serving. Ideally you will serve them while they are still warm, but you can reheat them too.

Cut the scones in half, and layer the marinated peaches on top of them.

I LOVE to add dairy-free cashew ice cream and allow the ice cream to drip all over the peaches and then soak into the scone. Enjoy every decadent bite and with each mouthful know that your taste buds are all in!

OR you can also make whipped coconut milk cream.

Whipped Coconut Milk Cream

Makes two cups

Step 1: Buy a can of full-fat coconut milk.

Step 2: Place it in the fridge overnight.

Step 3: Open the can without shaking it or turning upside down.

Step 4: Carefully spoon out the top layer of opaque white stuff that has gathered at the top of the can. Spoon into a mixing bowl. You will be left with about 1⁄2 cup of white syrup-y looking translucent liquid. Leave this in the can and save to add a soup or a dessert.

Step 5: Add two tablespoons of pure maple syrup and one teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Step 6: Whip the coconut milk with a hand beater or hand mixer starting on low speed and work up to high speed. Make sure you do an up and down motion with your hand to allow air to make the coconut cream as fluffy as possible.

Done!

Add to coffee, pie or anything else that requires whipped cream!

Enjoy!

Live Life DELICIOUS!

-----

