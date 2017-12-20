10 Ways To Be Unstoppable In 2018

Speed train in motion at the railway station at sunset in Europe. Modern intercity train on the railway platform with motion blur effect. Industrial scene with moving passenger train on railroad

It's around about now that things can go one of two ways.

Option A involves kicking back, writing off the rest of 2017, and starting fresh come January 1st. An attractive option, to be sure. But perhaps we can interest you in Option B?

Option B involves doing everything you possibly can to get ready to crush it in 2018. You stop making excuses, quit falling into old habits, and commit to taking action. You start building momentum, turn yourself into an unstoppable force of nature, and barrel into the new year like a freight train.

If you're interested In Option B, here are ten ways to immediately start making it happen.

1. Start walking more.

It's the easiest, most broadly beneficial thing you can possibly do. Start taking more steps. Walk to work. Walk to the store. Walk at lunch. Walk after dinner. Take more steps.

You'll feel more creative. You'll have more energy and fewer aches and pains. You'll feel more motivated and optimistic. And momentum will start to build.

2. Focus on tiny tweaks.

Do two pushups when you wake up. Two squats after you finish brushing your teeth. Drink one more glass of water. Watch half an hour less of Netflix. Making big changes is hard. Small changes are easier. Focus on the smallest possible thing. Get in the habit of doing it. Then make it bigger.

3. Turn off your screens before bed.

This is a particularly important momentum-building tweak because it impacts your sleep. When you get better sleep, you have more energy to do things during the day. More energy equals more momentum.

One simple step is to quit looking at screens before you go to sleep. Ideally, you'd stop watching television, close all your tabs on your laptop, and turn off your phone one hour before bed. But if that sounds like too much, start even smaller. Try reading for 10 minutes. Or journaling for 20 minutes. Or taking a warm, half-hour bath.

Start building in non-screen time before bed so that getting up in the morning gets easier.

4. Make your bed in the morning.

Some people swear by this. Books have even been written about it. By making your bed you start your day with a sense of accomplishment. You strike one thing off your to-do list and prime yourself for a day of achievement.

Others like to start their day by focusing on their biggest, most important task. Or their passion project. Or going for a walk. Try all three and figure out what works best for you. Your exact morning routine matters less than simply having one. Just do something regularly that sets you up for daily success.

5. Be prepared.

Another way to build momentum is to prepare to make moves. Get organized. Write down your goals and plan out a schedule. When it comes to exercise, get your gym stuff together. Leave a pair of shoes at your office for walking breaks. Put a reminder in your calendar every day you plan to go to the gym, or for a run, or to yoga class. Prepare yourself, your life, and your environment for change. It's go time!

6. Adopt a growth mindset.

To make change in 2018, you can't be stuck in 2017 and every year before that. You have to believe you have the ability to learn new things, develop new skills, and grow into someone new. Maybe you've been lazy in the past. Who cares? That was the old you. You can become someone who isn't lazy, who likes being active and exercises regularly.

Making change will be a challenge, so start instilling the belief that you can rise to that challenge. That you will rise to that challenge. And that you'll love who you become in the process.

7. Don't take an all-or-nothing approach.

Too often we judge our success on an all-or-nothing basis. Either we reached our goal or we didn't.

Let that nonsense go. A better question is, did you make progress? Because progress is what momentum is all about. One step after another. It's not about hitting some deadline or milestone. It's about continuing to move in the right direction.

Use that as your benchmark. It's not about being perfect. It's about getting better.

8. Align your fitness goals with a greater purpose.

When it comes to fitness, or any other goal for that matter, always ask yourself – what's the deeper reason? Why do you want to make change in 2018? What are you working for? What's pushing you?

Because once you identify the reason, once you figure it out, once you have a clear picture of what you care about and why it matters, nothing will be able to stand in your way.

9. Focus on what you can control.

Life is hard. It's full of challenges and obstacles that are beyond your control and there's nothing you can do about it. So, forget about those things and focus on what you can control.

Because the more you focus on what you can control, the larger that part of your life will become. You'll constantly be thinking about ways you can change your circumstances rather than complaining about why those circumstances aren't ideal. You'll begin to focus on what you can do, not what you can't.

Once this becomes your focus, you'll start seeing results. You'll feel empowered and emboldened to make one move after another.

10. Take ACTION.

At the end of the day, all the good advice in the world can't help you if you don't act. You can set SMART goals. You can intend to walk more, sleep better, and prepare yourself for success. You can align your goals with a greater purpose and focus on what you can control.

But none of those things will help if you don't actually do anything. Action is what builds habits. Action is what creates momentum. Do something today. Do a little bit more tomorrow. And by the time 2018 rolls around, you'll be unstoppable.

