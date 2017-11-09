Baked Oatmeal Muffin Cups
Lindsay Pleskot Registered dietitian
Warm Breakfasts are a must for me in the cooler weather. It has been a bit of a shock to the system being back in Vancouver (there was snow last week?!) after the warm Hawaii weather, so I am extra desperate for a smooth transition from my cozy bed into the day ahead. Oatmeal is one of my favorite breakfasts all year round.
In the summer I often go for Overnight Oats and in the winter, a warm creamy bowl with endless combinations of toppings keep it interesting.
Peaches with toasted coconut and pecans.
Raspberries and cacao nibs.
Peanut butter and banana.
or for a savory twist...sauteed veggies and a poached egg. YUM!
Starting my day this way I always know I'm gonna have good stable blood sugars to get through the morning and my gut and heart also thank me for it.
This week I'm bringing you all the goodness of those fiber packed oats in a ready to go version for busy mornings, or when you just don't want to make a mess. I know, I know, oatmeal is pretty dang easy but who ever complained about it being easier!?
Conveniently in single serve portions these are great to pack for school lunches or warmed up for an after school snack. Hot or cold, they'll do the trick.
These will work with pretty much any fruit and nut or seed combo but I went with the current household favorites for this one. Blueberry Coconut for Meik and Peanut Butter Banana for me! I always bring back a stash of coconut peanut butter when I go to Hawaii but they were completely sold out of my favorite when I was there!! I think I'm going to have to come up with a recipe of my own so I never have to go without. Would you guys want to see that one on the blog?
In the meantime, enjoy a little extra time in your mornings with this easy prep ahead recipe!
Ingredients
Directions
