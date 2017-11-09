Baked Oatmeal Muffin Cups

Looking for that perfect snack to go with your morning coffee, that won’t leave you sugar crashed or hungry in an hour? Try swapping it out for a baked oatmeal muffin! Super easy to prep ahead for the week, packed with fiber from the fruit and oats, and low in sugar to prevent those energy crashes throughout the day they cover all the bases.

Warm Breakfasts are a must for me in the cooler weather. It has been a bit of a shock to the system being back in Vancouver (there was snow last week?!) after the warm Hawaii weather, so I am extra desperate for a smooth transition from my cozy bed into the day ahead. Oatmeal is one of my favorite breakfasts all year round.

In the summer I often go for Overnight Oats and in the winter, a warm creamy bowl with endless combinations of toppings keep it interesting.

Peaches with toasted coconut and pecans.

Raspberries and cacao nibs.

Peanut butter and banana.

or for a savory twist...sauteed veggies and a poached egg. YUM!

Starting my day this way I always know I'm gonna have good stable blood sugars to get through the morning and my gut and heart also thank me for it.

This week I'm bringing you all the goodness of those fiber packed oats in a ready to go version for busy mornings, or when you just don't want to make a mess. I know, I know, oatmeal is pretty dang easy but who ever complained about it being easier!?

Conveniently in single serve portions these are great to pack for school lunches or warmed up for an after school snack. Hot or cold, they'll do the trick.

These will work with pretty much any fruit and nut or seed combo but I went with the current household favorites for this one. Blueberry Coconut for Meik and Peanut Butter Banana for me! I always bring back a stash of coconut peanut butter when I go to Hawaii but they were completely sold out of my favorite when I was there!! I think I'm going to have to come up with a recipe of my own so I never have to go without. Would you guys want to see that one on the blog?

In the meantime, enjoy a little extra time in your mornings with this easy prep ahead recipe!

Baked Oatmeal Muffin Cups

Ingredients

1 ripe banana, mashed (approx ⅓ cup)

1 egg

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk (I used Silk unsweetened vanilla)

¼ cup maple syrup

2 cups rolled oats

1 tsp cinnamon

¾ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup fruit of choice

Additional optional toppings: mini chocolate chips, peanut butter, coconut, walnuts or other nuts or seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F Line 12 muffin tin cups with foil lined or parchment paper cupcake liners In a medium bowl, mash banana with the back of a fork until a smooth paste is formed. Add in egg, coconut oil, milk, and maple syrup and whisk until combined. Add in dry ingredients and mix to combine all ingredients well (except for fruit and additional toppings, unless you're doing the same mix-ins for the whole batch, then you can add them now) Divide mixture between the 12 muffin cups. If you're doing multiple different mix ins (fruit nuts etc.) add them in as desired now and give a quick stir of a fork in each cup to combine mix-ins into the oat mixture. Place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked all the way through and golden on the top. Enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer for quick breakfasts and snacks for the week!