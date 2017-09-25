Coconut Margarita Popsicles To Keep You In Denial That Summer's Over

ADVERTISEMENT

Although summer has ended, these Coconut Margarita Popsicles will make you feel like it is still here! These are adult popsicles (yes, dietitians like to have fun too!), but can also be made without the tequila and triple sec for a refreshing virgin option or kid-friendly treat as well!

Have you guys ever made boozy popsicles?

This seemingly simple recipe was a bit of a work in progress. But don't worry, I did the testing so you don't have to, and the final version is actually extremely simple and so delicious and refreshing!

I've made a couple of versions of this as a cocktail and was recently inspired to make it almost a mojito-margarita hybrid after having the Coconut Mojito at Havana on Commercial Drive in Vancouver (if you're ever in there you need to try it!). What I didn't realize is that this would not freeze well. The mint completely rose to the top and froze only in a thin layer, leaving the actual popsicle mintless, the coconut milk also separated in the middle, with the rest freezing at the bottom. Sooo... although it looked pretty in its ombre-like beauty, it was back to the drawing board.

I ended up testing out three more versions and eventually landed on this one. And this is the reality of recipe testing. It's certainly not always going to turn out on the first try but that's the fun of it, and sometimes how I end up with some of my most creative recipes! Trying and failing and trying again.

I've really come to embrace and appreciate failure, whether in the kitchen or elsewhere in life. I used to be almost paralyzed by the fear of failure, to the point of it stopping me from going after some of my biggest dreams. But I am so grateful that with time, life experience and the wisdom of some amazing family and friends, I have learned to welcome failure and recognize it as essential to bringing me closer to the life I truly want to live. Getting a little deep here for popsicle talk, but being able to let go of perfection and fear of failure has been life-changing for me in the best way possible and I hope that whatever it is that you guys dream of or find yourselves constantly thinking about and excited about, you're not afraid to go for it and know that no matter what, you'll land somewhere closer to your passions. And that, I consider success.

OK, back to these juicy little treats.

I initially tried to make them with no added sugar, again in drink form I find it works, but for the frozen version I felt they needed just a little bit of sweetening. You'll see that I also used soda water instead of regular water. I didn't want these to freeze so solid like an ice cube and in my research I found that soda water freezes with little pockets of air, making it easier to break apart, and giving it a more biteable texture.

In this overly complicated and sometimes overly obsessive health world it can be easy to forget that balance is OK! In fact, it's good! Now I'm not saying everyone should drink for good health, but if you do enjoy that glass of wine or two, or a nice fresh Margarita pop, go on and enjoy it!

Whether it's in life or in food (aren't they kind of the same thing!?) take the time to slow down, be mindful, and enjoy the little things!

Refreshing Coconut Margarita Popsicles

Makes six pops (approx. 4.5 ounces each)

Ingredients

4 tbsp honey

4 tbsp warm water

4 oz. coconut tequila ( I used 1800 Coconut Tequila)

2 oz. Triple Sec

250 ml (1 cup) coconut milk (regular, not light)

250 ml (1 cup) soda water

Directions

Add your honey and warm water to the bottom of a medium bowl and whisk with a fork to make honey water. This will allow the honey to dissolve and disperse more evenly in the mixture. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine everything well, then pour into your popsicle molds. Place in the freezer to freeze until firm (approximately four-five hours minimum) and ENJOY!! If you're feeling fancy or serving these to guests, finish them off with a small amount of lime zest or sprinkle of salt before serving.

Notes:

Using regular coconut milk is key to keeping the mixture in suspension. The first batch I tried was with the light coconut milk and everything separated. You can adjust the sweetness to taste by either leaving it out or adding more if needed. I'd love to hear what you guys go with! In all of my testing, I had a close second and third choice — one was replacing the soda and honey water for just coconut water and the other was a super-simple version with just coconut water as the liquid, which was a nice refreshing option! You can add sliced fruit or berries for a pop of colour or different flavour.

Also on HuffPost: