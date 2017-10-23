Deconstructed Pumpkin Pie That Can Double As Dessert Or Breakfast

I thought it was about time to throw a dessert in here and lucky for you, this dessert can actually double as breakfast or a nice Sunday brunch!

It seriously tastes like pumpkin pie! The pumpkin puree gives it a rich and decadent texture and, as a major bonus, packs in the antioxidants with vitamins A and C. Last Friday marked World Osteoporosis Day so I thought it only fitting to make this a bone-healthy dish. This recipe is naturally sweetened with prunes and a dash of delicious maple syrup for the perfect finishing touch. Recent research has shown that a serving of just five California prunes a day can help slow bone loss in postmenopausal women!

One of the requests I got from the survey I sent out a few weeks ago was more blood-sugar-balancing tips and recipes. Prunes are a good source of fibre, which actively counteracts the rise of blood sugars. Paired with blood-sugar-balancing cinnamon, this is a dessert (or breaky) that won't leave you with the lull of a sugar crash but will energize your body and soul!

How have you guys been enjoying the pumpkin craze this fall? I'd love to hear what you think if you try this recipe out! Let me know in the comments below or follow me on Instagram and tag me in your creations with #makefoodfeelgood.

Deconstructed Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Prune Crumble

Ingredients

Pudding

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup unsweetened vanilla nut milk (I used cashew because I love its creamy texture)

¼ cup of prunes

¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of salt (less than ⅛ of a tsp)

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla

1 tbsp chia seeds

A dollop of plain of vanilla Greek yogurt or whipped cream to garnish (optional)

Crumble

½ cup pecans, roughly chopped

½ cup almond flour

¼ cup prunes, roughly chopped

¼ tsp cinnamon, ground

⅛ tsp salt

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet or small baking pan with parchment paper. Add all crumble ingredients into a medium mixing bowl, mix with a fork to combine well and allow the coconut oil to coat all ingredients. Lay the crumble out in a single layer on your baking sheet or pan and place in the oven to bake for 12-15 minutes until browned. Meanwhile, place all pudding ingredients (except for Greek yogurt or whipped cream) into a blender or food processor and blend until completely smooth, approx 60 seconds. I used a Vitamix but I think any decent blender should work, as there aren't any super-solid ingredients used. When the crumble is cooked, remove from the oven and let cool for five-10 minutes. When you're ready to serve, start by dividing half of the crumble between four serving dishes. Next, divide half of the pudding between the four dishes. Repeat with one more layer of crumble and then pudding (reserving a small amount of crumble for topping). Finish off with a dollop of yogurt or whipped cream and a sprinkle of the remaining crumble or a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice.

Happy eating!

Xo Lindsay

