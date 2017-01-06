Nothing Is Sexier Than Self-Awareness

"Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom..."

~ Aristotle

Self-awareness is defined as "an awareness of one's own personality or individuality."

In my experience it's about knowing who you are, what makes you tick, being in tune with your emotions and owning up to your own bullsh*t so you can become an awesome human being. (Yes, YOU have bullsh*t to deal with, we all do).

It's sexy as hell when you come across someone who is in-tune with themselves, and wants to grow and evolve as a human being.

Self-awareness is the starting point for self-improvement. The more you pay attention to how you operate, the faster you'll understand why you do the things you do and how it impacts your life. It's the difference between sleepwalking your way through existence and peeling back the veil of who you truly are and beginning to grow into who you can be.

One of the basic laws of human existence is: find yourself, know yourself, be yourself..."

~ Norman Vincent Peale

When was the last time you caught yourself after exploding with a rush of negative emotions and actually questioned how it got to that point? When was the last time you had the same reaction to the same situation, and actually asked 'why' does this keep happening? Perhaps you're feeling totally uninspired and 'stuck' in life and don't know what to do next... Does any of this sound familiar?



Honestly, when was the last time you truly just stopped, unplugged... and enjoyed some hardcore introspection and mind-blowing contemplation and tuned into *you*?

Spoiler alert: you'll have to put your damn phone down. (Unless you're using a meditation app ;)

The more I immerse myself into activities or situations that allow me to connect with myself & get centred, the more the veil is lifted on my own junk, the more insights and ideas I have, and it becomes more obvious what I need to do in order to level up my approach to life and in business.

"Self-awareness is our capacity to stand apart from ourselves and examine our thinking, our motives, our history, our scripts, our actions, and our habits and tendencies..."

~ Stephen Covey

The following things are currently rocking my self-awareness world:

- Yoga & Meditation

- Reading, Writing & Music

- Seeking feedback from family/friends who can act as a 'mirror' vs give me their 'opinions'

Whether you call it personal growth, personal development, self-actualization, consciousness, self-knowledge, or spirituality... it doesn't matter. What matters is understanding that personal growth and becoming the best human you can be allows you to fully experience your time on this earth.

Becoming more self-aware as the years have passed has resulted in a few things - I realize how far I have come, how far I still want to go... and it's turned up the volume on my kick-ass attitude about life & what I want to experience on various levels.

"By becoming self-aware, you gain ownership of reality; in becoming real, you become the master of both inner and outer life..."

~ Deepak Chopra

It's time to first focus on our inner goals vs our outer ones, because the truth is only one of them will give you an actual sense of meaning, purpose and happiness. Understand yourself on the inside, and the outer stuff will follow.

What could be more important? Nothing.

