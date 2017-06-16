Students Will Keep Learning Less Until We Finally Let Them Fail
North American education has received a lot of criticism lately. Kids are bored, not engaged and not creative in schools. In response to the criticism, many schools, school districts and school territories have re-vamped the K-12 curriculum and changed their assessment processes. As well-intentioned as this solution may be, hasty actions can backfire. These actions are taking our children's future in a dangerous direction.
Remember how the idea of an open office space gained traction and became popular? And how some big companies bought into the mainstream idea to completely re-design their workspace to allow open collaboration in hopes of raising productivity? Now, tested and tried, they're finding poor results. People actually get distracted and produce less in these types of environments.
(Photo: Mikelaptev via Getty Images)
We are trying to solve the problems in K-12 education by the same approach of implementing mainstream, popular ideas. Popular doesn't mean best or even good. So why are we treating our children as guinea pigs?
De-standardization of education has led to major grade inflation. Curriculum and testing cuts have led to unprepared students struggling to survive the challenges of post-secondary and workforce. Not holding students back when they're not ready to move ahead has led to youth's lack of perseverance and inability to learn from failures.
If everything was made easy for you and you faced no repercussions for poor performance, would you have any motivation to care?
There have been so many cuts in the K-12 curriculum in the last few years that students barely brush the surface of their course material, and in math class a lot of time is spent on reviewing past year's content. The goal of these cuts was to give teachers the opportunity to go more in depth exploring the concepts in each chapter, but that's not happening. Students are simply learning less.
Students are simply learning less.
Tests and standardization were scapegoated as the enemy, and because of that many standardized tests were cut out of the curriculum. In Canada, where there is no federal ministry of education, the cuts in the provincial examinations make it impossible to compare the performance of one student to another. Some teachers are lenient and others are not, so how do we determine how much a student has truly learned or who deserves the acceptance letter to university?
And when students are assessed, they are not given a chance to learn from mistakes as they don't receive adequate feedback. There is poor communication between teachers, students and parents, and many students and their parents feel left out in the dark about their performance.
What has resulted from this shift to make our mass education 21st-century style? Both high schools and post-secondary institutions have had to dumb down their curriculum to cater to the generation who is less knowledgeable and less able to cope with stress. Students' performance is falling, and in the midst of global competition, top Canadian universities like UBC and McGill dropped in the 2017 Times Higher Education World University Rankings and were out-performed by two Chinese universities.
Stop grade inflation. (Photo: Mediaphotos via Getty Images)
So, how can schools stop the mediocracy they've created before a North American degree becomes a worthless piece of paper?
1. Stop cutting down the curriculum.
The extra class time that the curriculum cuts have provided are mostly being wasted. Instruction times are often not used efficiently. This is what's killing creativity. Students are bored in class with nothing to do.
2. Stop grade inflation.
Lying to students about their true skills is hurting them. They need a true sense of how much they've learned so that they can do something about it. Students will know you lied to them once they graduate and need to perform in the real world.
3. Raise your standards.
Research shows that raising the bar actually leads to students being more engaged, working harder and learning more. When we raise our expectations students will deliver and rise to the challenge.
By raising the bar you may be surprised how much students care about learning.
North American high schools and universities are pumping out under-educated, skills-lacking graduates who don't know how to learn because they never mastered the process of learning. They don't know how to fail because they never had to overcome failures. And they don't know how to succeed because everything has been handed to them.
We don't need to entertain kids to give them a quality education. To improve performance and creativity in schools, try raising your standards -- setting the bar high, expecting quality and creativity in students' work.
A high-quality education that engages students, keeps them challenged and prepares them for their future isn't as costly and complicated as popular belief. By raising the bar you may be surprised how much students care about learning, creativity and producing quality work.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
Depending on the district and the school, Alberta’s school year can begin in August or September. For instance, most schools under the Calgary Board of Education start the year in September, but about 25 begin in August.
-
When students graduate high school (at the end of Grade 11, called Secondary V), they attend two years at a general or vocational college before qualifying for university in Quebec. This is called Collège d'enseignement général et professionnel, aka “CÉGEP.”
-
Nunavut schools are grounded in Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, which translates as Inuit ways of knowing, being and doing. Principles include: respecting each other, being resourceful and working together. Until grade three, students receive bilingual instruction in the Inuit language, and either English or French. As of 2019, dual-language lessons will extend through all primary and secondary education.
-
Reflecting its French and English speaking population, the province of New Brunswick is divided into a set of Francophone Districts and a set of Anglophone Districts.
-
Some cities in Ontario, such as Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto, have middle schools for kids in grade 7 and 8, sometimes called “junior high” and sometimes include Grade 6. However, other Ontario cities, like Barrie, don’t use a middle school system at all.
-
In BC, there is government funding for Sikh, Hindu, Christian and Muslim religious schools.
-
School attendance is not mandatory in Ontario until the age of six (or grade one). At the other end of the spectrum, school is mandatory until age 18 (it’s 16 in many other provinces) or until you get a high school diploma.
-
Manitoba primary schools are tightly capped by a strict class-size formula. From kindergarten to grade three, classrooms are capped at 20. There is wiggle room for up to 23 students -- but only one class out of 10 is allowed to be larger than 20.
-
In Regina, school bus transportation is cancelled if the wind chill or temperature is below -45 C as of 7 AM.
-
High school students in Newfoundland and Labrador can access free online tutoring. Tutors in subjects like chemistry, grade nine math, french and history make themselves available for five to six hours per week.
-
Yukon schools finish the year on various weeks in June. For example in June 2015, the last day of school dates range from June 5 to June 25.
-
Facts About Schools Around The World
-
Amazingly, South Korea is 100 per cent literate, which is likely due to the fact that children study all year round -- in school and with tutors. The average student works up to 13 hours per day in South Korea. This is because the culture believes that if you work hard, you can achieve anything, so there is really no excuse for failure. South Korea has very big class sizes compared to North America. This allows for the teacher to teach the class as a community and for students to develop relationships among their peers.
-
In Japan, schools don't have janitors. Instead, it’s up to the kids to clean their own school every day. This is thought to teach them respect. Japan’s school year starts in April and ends in March. The country’s compulsory education consists of six years of elementary school, three years of junior high, and three years of high school. Japanese school buses can get really creative, as proven by the photo to the left.
-
In Finland, kids don't start school until they are seven years old. Finnish kids get 75 minutes of recess every day, which is a lot compared to the average of 27 minutes in the U.S. Finland has short school days usually starting at 8 or 9 in the morning and ending between 1 and 2 in the afternoon. This is because Finnish culture believes important learning experiences occur outside the classroom.
-
Education in Ireland is compulsory from ages six to 16 or until students complete three years of second-level education.
-
German kids only get six weeks of summer vacation.
-
In Russia, school is only mandatory until grade 10. Eleventh and twelfth grade are optional.
-
Because Australia is in the southern hemisphere, kids enjoy summer vacation in December and January. The year is then divided into four terms with a two-week vacation period between them.
-
New Zealand’s school terms are divided into four semesters with two-week breaks in between.
-
Kids in Israel go to school six days a week from September to July. Education is compulsory from age five to 16.
-
Kids in Italy go to school from Monday to Saturday.
-
Kids in Chile get 12 weeks of summer vacation, lasting from mid-December to early March.
-
In Brazil, school starts at 7 AM and runs until noon. Kids then go home to enjoy lunch with their families, which is considered the most important meal of the day.
Follow Mehrnaz Bassiri on Twitter: www.twitter.com/mygradebooster