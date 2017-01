Best Things To Do In Toronto In 2017 I have been lucky to visit Toronto quite a few times in the past year. With each visit, I am learning more about this fantastic city and the best things to see and do in Toronto. Lifestyle and Luxury Travel Blogger

How Weak Housing Supply Is Worsening Housing Affordability The slump in new housing construction in the GTA, which is the worst observed in the past 15 years, can be addressed if one were to understand the fundamental axioms of urban economics. The land is a heterogeneous good whose fertility (profitability) varies widely over space. The provision of low productivity land in undesirable remote places does not qualify as land supply. Associate Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. Author of Getting Started with Data Science

4 Toronto Cocktail Bars To Cozy Up In With the holiday season happening, many cocktails are being consumed. Here are four Toronto cocktail bars to visit when you're in the mood for something different. Managing Editor, Vacay.ca

Four Cities That Let You Travel The Globe Without Leaving Canada Not everyone will get the opportunity to pack their bags and escape in the new year. Those with slightly less nomadic lifestyles can still experience new cultures, taste exotic foods, and fill their Instagram pages with comment-worthy travel photos by visiting these four worldly cities right here in Canada. Visit us at FlightNetwork.com

Give The Gift Of Friendship To Seniors In Solitude Too often, we wrongly equate isolation with some remote location and therefore the lack of interaction is based on geography. But for a growing number of elderly living in this country's largest city, there is little escape from solitude. President, Heart to Home Meals

Port Credit Is A Hidden Gem In Ontario Port Credit is a neighbourhood in Mississauga, approximately 25 kilometers from Toronto or about a 35-minute drive from downtown Toronto. You can also take a train from Toronto to Port Credit or Uber as transportation to this lovely lakeside area. Lifestyle and Luxury Travel Blogger

Trump Got You Down? Check Out My Bubble -- Toronto When Donald Trump was elected, Saturday Night Live hysterically captured the panic that grips so many Americans with an hysterical skit "The Bubble." ... Director MPI at U of T, Senior Editor, The Atlantic and Professor, NYU

Flipping Homes: Tips On How To Sell Up From personal experience, the market remains buoyant. We're entering the fray one again with expectant eyes set on several purchases to buoy our own portfolio. Some will be rental investments, others flips. The latter is a particular field of expertise, our training ground, in fact, long before moved into TV. TV Hosts, Home Decorating Professionals

Poverty Is The Expensive Root Of Many Illnesses In Canada But the biggest barrier to ending poverty is the political orthodoxy we have lived by for the past 40 or more years, grounded in austerity: That good government is small government, that social programs must shrink and that taxes are evil. It is over this period that we have seen the most dramatic rise in poverty rates and income inequality, with a concentration of wealth in the top 1 per cent. It's time for a rethink. Family physician and assistant professor, Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto; Expert advisor, EvidenceNetwork.ca and co-Chair, Ontario College of Family Physicians’ Committee on Poverty and Health

Breaking Down UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis An interim featherweight title fight it is, as Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis headline the UFC 206 fight card this Saturday, December 10, at the Air ... Journalist, Artist, Producer ...

I'm Fighting To Keep A Neo-Nazi Paper Out Of My Neighbourhood It's not just the U.S. that is experiencing an increase in hate, it's been here at home -- Toronto -- for quite some time. And it's been landing on our doorsteps. It's the misogynist, racist, anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim and homophobic piece of garbage that calls itself the innocuous sounding "Your Ward News." Managing Partner, Daisy Consulting Group

Calcium Supplementation Can Slow Bone Loss In Men Aged 55 And Over Osteoporosis. It's the cause of over 80 per cent of all fractures in people over 50 That's more common than having a heart attack, stroke, and breast cancer -- combined. It affects us all at some point. Most of us think it's a problem that only women should care about. Not true. Fitness Professional, CSEP-CEP, MSc (c), KiaKhadem.com

The Humanizing Power Of Baking (And Breaking) Bread While we focus on (and maybe obsess over) the nutrients, vitamins or calories in our food, food social enterprises like Newcomer Kitchen are using food's potential to open minds, build healthy communities, and open minds. "You are what you eat" takes on new meaning if we consider not only what is in our dinner, but how and with whom we are dining. Producer/Director + Writer + Business Advisor/Coach + (Mostly) Single Mom. Unapologetic activist + feminist. Former (read wannabe) traveler.

These Luxurious Escapes Are My Favourite In Toronto Everyone could use a little "me" time. Toronto has some sweet places to splurge on that "me" time, and I do mean splurge. Recently, I tested out t... Content Creator | Foodie | Traveller | Startup Enthusiast

Millennials Will Decide Fate Of Film Festivals In Digital Age In an age of digital media and streaming video, there is some evidence that film festivals generally may be in decline. U.K.-based film festival expert Stephen Follows, who has conducted extensive research on the subject, says that the number of festival worldwide peaked in 2009. Managing Director, Waite + Co.