What game has three forwards, two defencemen and a goalie on each team and is one of Canada's most popular pastimes? That's right, table hockey....
"Do you ever see him?" John Tory, a resident of 1 Bedford who also happens to run the city, is seen every once in a while coming home from an evening event. Invariably, that's the question I get when people find out that I live in the same building as the mayor, the fella who is Toronto's Dad-in-Chief.
Through becoming a tourist in my own hometown, I discovered green spaces, museums, galleries, restaurants and attractions I never knew existed.
Businesses of all sizes are adjusting their business models to find success. As cost-competition and accessibility are forcing prices down, margins are decreasing. The result of this is that businesses must now sell to larger markets to see the returns they had historically experienced.
Among the larger police services, only Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal have tested or are currently studying body-worn camera (BWC) technology. The only police service in the country to standardize BWCs for its officers is the Amherstburg Police Service -- a small agency in southwestern Ontario.
The recent Pride Toronto decision to honour all of Black Lives Matter Toronto's (BLMTO) demands for more inclusiveness has caused quite a stir, partially due to one of the requests being the "exclusion of uniformed police officers marching in the parade."
The Women's March is a reminder that there are many ways to support a positive future. You don't have to make a sign or scream really loud or join 60,000 people on foot. You can educate yourself and others, you can donate to causes that support equality and the environment, you can volunteer for organizations that improve lives of people in your community and you can make small changes in your lifestyle to better the future of others.
Neighbourhoods are always in a constant state of flux -- real estate developers continuously build new communities, cities enhance public spaces and, as neighbourhoods evolve, the population begins to change over time.
On December 7th, Premier Wynne was joined by four of her cabinet colleagues for an announcement about a unique agreement for "Community Benefits" for the Eglinton Crosstown transit project. The room was crowded with representatives from Metrolinx, the builder, community groups and unions.
Mr. Tory is no transit messiah. In fact, he has been instrumental in ensuring that public transit investments in Toronto are based not on scientific evidence, but on political brinkmanship.
Prospective homebuyers face a growing list of challenges -- from skyrocketing prices in Vancouver and Toronto, to soft conditions in Alberta, to another round of mortgage rule changes. But there are some good reasons 2017 is still a good year to buy a home in Canada.
It's interesting to read of developments in the field of genetics where scientists are looking for DNA markers of artistic or creative genius. There h...
Yes, thanks to insane prices and eroding affordability in Toronto, Hamilton - just 60 kilometres away - has been quietly building a reputation of its own as an up-and-coming real estate market.
I have been lucky to visit Toronto quite a few times in the past year. With each visit, I am learning more about this fantastic city and the best things to see and do in Toronto.
The slump in new housing construction in the GTA, which is the worst observed in the past 15 years, can be addressed if one were to understand the fundamental axioms of urban economics. The land is a heterogeneous good whose fertility (profitability) varies widely over space. The provision of low productivity land in undesirable remote places does not qualify as land supply.
With the holiday season happening, many cocktails are being consumed. Here are four Toronto cocktail bars to visit when you're in the mood for something different.