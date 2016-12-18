Too often, we wrongly equate isolation with some remote location and therefore the lack of interaction is based on geography. But for a growing number of elderly living in this country's largest city, there is little escape from solitude.
Port Credit is a neighbourhood in Mississauga, approximately 25 kilometers from Toronto or about a 35-minute drive from downtown Toronto. You can also take a train from Toronto to Port Credit or Uber as transportation to this lovely lakeside area.
When Donald Trump was elected, Saturday Night Live hysterically captured the panic that grips so many Americans with an hysterical skit "The Bubble." ...
From personal experience, the market remains buoyant. We're entering the fray one again with expectant eyes set on several purchases to buoy our own portfolio. Some will be rental investments, others flips. The latter is a particular field of expertise, our training ground, in fact, long before moved into TV.
But the biggest barrier to ending poverty is the political orthodoxy we have lived by for the past 40 or more years, grounded in austerity: That good government is small government, that social programs must shrink and that taxes are evil. It is over this period that we have seen the most dramatic rise in poverty rates and income inequality, with a concentration of wealth in the top 1 per cent. It's time for a rethink.
An interim featherweight title fight it is, as Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis headline the UFC 206 fight card this Saturday, December 10, at the Air ...
It's not just the U.S. that is experiencing an increase in hate, it's been here at home -- Toronto -- for quite some time. And it's been landing on our doorsteps. It's the misogynist, racist, anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim and homophobic piece of garbage that calls itself the innocuous sounding "Your Ward News."
Osteoporosis. It's the cause of over 80 per cent of all fractures in people over 50 That's more common than having a heart attack, stroke, and breast cancer -- combined. It affects us all at some point. Most of us think it's a problem that only women should care about. Not true.
While we focus on (and maybe obsess over) the nutrients, vitamins or calories in our food, food social enterprises like Newcomer Kitchen are using food's potential to open minds, build healthy communities, and open minds. "You are what you eat" takes on new meaning if we consider not only what is in our dinner, but how and with whom we are dining.
Everyone could use a little "me" time. Toronto has some sweet places to splurge on that "me" time, and I do mean splurge. Recently, I tested out t...
In an age of digital media and streaming video, there is some evidence that film festivals generally may be in decline. U.K.-based film festival expert Stephen Follows, who has conducted extensive research on the subject, says that the number of festival worldwide peaked in 2009.
I love finding new places to visit and exploring new parts of cities. Recently, I was lucky enough to learn about some new fun activities to try in Toronto in the winter!
If winning cases before the Supreme Court of Canada could be likened to the National Hockey League, the B.C. government would be the Toronto Maple Leafs of litigants. Perhaps the government is getting bad legal advice? Perhaps it's not listening to good legal advice?
Campaign promises. Bah! There should be a rule preventing candidates from making them. Because they rarely, if ever, deliver. It would be bad enough i...
Watch and see where you need to go. I hope this helps you plan your next Travel Therapy trip!
What I loved most in that moment listening to strangers argue over my clothes was the open conversation about culture. The friendly acceptance of our differences. They did not find it odd that an American girl needed a sari. I realized that feeling American is part of what made me Canadian.