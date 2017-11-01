How 4 Toronto Neighbourhoods Have Transitioned Over The Years Neighbourhoods are always in a constant state of flux -- real estate developers continuously build new communities, cities enhance public spaces and, as neighbourhoods evolve, the population begins to change over time. Find Your Next Home at YPNextHome.ca

How Ontario Is Changing Lives With Construction Job Opportunities On December 7th, Premier Wynne was joined by four of her cabinet colleagues for an announcement about a unique agreement for "Community Benefits" for the Eglinton Crosstown transit project. The room was crowded with representatives from Metrolinx, the builder, community groups and unions. President of Toronto & York Region Labour Council, representing 200k union members. Advocate for sustainable green jobs and living wages.

John Tory's Misguided Transit Plan Won't Save Toronto Mr. Tory is no transit messiah. In fact, he has been instrumental in ensuring that public transit investments in Toronto are based not on scientific evidence, but on political brinkmanship. Associate Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. Author of Getting Started with Data Science

Canadian Homebuyers May Have A Fighting Chance In 2017 Prospective homebuyers face a growing list of challenges -- from skyrocketing prices in Vancouver and Toronto, to soft conditions in Alberta, to another round of mortgage rule changes. But there are some good reasons 2017 is still a good year to buy a home in Canada. Find Your Next Home at YPNextHome.ca

We Are All Artistic Beings Who Need The Arts It's interesting to read of developments in the field of genetics where scientists are looking for DNA markers of artistic or creative genius. There h... Business executive and dedicated arts and culture leader

Best Things To Do In Toronto In 2017 I have been lucky to visit Toronto quite a few times in the past year. With each visit, I am learning more about this fantastic city and the best things to see and do in Toronto. Lifestyle and Luxury Travel Blogger

How Weak Housing Supply Is Worsening Housing Affordability The slump in new housing construction in the GTA, which is the worst observed in the past 15 years, can be addressed if one were to understand the fundamental axioms of urban economics. The land is a heterogeneous good whose fertility (profitability) varies widely over space. The provision of low productivity land in undesirable remote places does not qualify as land supply. Associate Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. Author of Getting Started with Data Science

4 Toronto Cocktail Bars To Cozy Up In With the holiday season happening, many cocktails are being consumed. Here are four Toronto cocktail bars to visit when you're in the mood for something different. Managing Editor, Vacay.ca

Four Cities That Let You Travel The Globe Without Leaving Canada Not everyone will get the opportunity to pack their bags and escape in the new year. Those with slightly less nomadic lifestyles can still experience new cultures, taste exotic foods, and fill their Instagram pages with comment-worthy travel photos by visiting these four worldly cities right here in Canada. Visit us at FlightNetwork.com

Give The Gift Of Friendship To Seniors In Solitude Too often, we wrongly equate isolation with some remote location and therefore the lack of interaction is based on geography. But for a growing number of elderly living in this country's largest city, there is little escape from solitude. President, Heart to Home Meals

Port Credit Is A Hidden Gem In Ontario Port Credit is a neighbourhood in Mississauga, approximately 25 kilometers from Toronto or about a 35-minute drive from downtown Toronto. You can also take a train from Toronto to Port Credit or Uber as transportation to this lovely lakeside area. Lifestyle and Luxury Travel Blogger

Trump Got You Down? Check Out My Bubble -- Toronto When Donald Trump was elected, Saturday Night Live hysterically captured the panic that grips so many Americans with an hysterical skit "The Bubble." ... Director MPI at U of T, Senior Editor, The Atlantic and Professor, NYU

Flipping Homes: Tips On How To Sell Up From personal experience, the market remains buoyant. We're entering the fray one again with expectant eyes set on several purchases to buoy our own portfolio. Some will be rental investments, others flips. The latter is a particular field of expertise, our training ground, in fact, long before moved into TV. TV Hosts, Home Decorating Professionals

Poverty Is The Expensive Root Of Many Illnesses In Canada But the biggest barrier to ending poverty is the political orthodoxy we have lived by for the past 40 or more years, grounded in austerity: That good government is small government, that social programs must shrink and that taxes are evil. It is over this period that we have seen the most dramatic rise in poverty rates and income inequality, with a concentration of wealth in the top 1 per cent. It's time for a rethink. Family physician and assistant professor, Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto; Expert advisor, EvidenceNetwork.ca and co-Chair, Ontario College of Family Physicians’ Committee on Poverty and Health