Canada's True Winter Sport Is Iceless Hockey What game has three forwards, two defencemen and a goalie on each team and is one of Canada's most popular pastimes? That's right, table hockey.... Author

John Tory And Other Toronto Big Shots Are My Famous Neighbours "Do you ever see him?" John Tory, a resident of 1 Bedford who also happens to run the city, is seen every once in a while coming home from an evening event. Invariably, that's the question I get when people find out that I live in the same building as the mayor, the fella who is Toronto's Dad-in-Chief. The home for Toronto real estate news

Whatever You Call The New Economy, It Means Change Businesses of all sizes are adjusting their business models to find success. As cost-competition and accessibility are forcing prices down, margins are decreasing. The result of this is that businesses must now sell to larger markets to see the returns they had historically experienced. Sports writer with a love for the gritty analytics of the game, but a soft spot for the underdog.

Why Canadian Police Services Are Not Adopting Body Cameras Among the larger police services, only Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal have tested or are currently studying body-worn camera (BWC) technology. The only police service in the country to standardize BWCs for its officers is the Amherstburg Police Service -- a small agency in southwestern Ontario. Doctoral student in Criminology at the University of Toronto focusing on police use of force and accountability.

Pride Toronto's Great Divide The recent Pride Toronto decision to honour all of Black Lives Matter Toronto's (BLMTO) demands for more inclusiveness has caused quite a stir, partially due to one of the requests being the "exclusion of uniformed police officers marching in the parade." Freelance journalist

What Moved Me To Join The Women's March The Women's March is a reminder that there are many ways to support a positive future. You don't have to make a sign or scream really loud or join 60,000 people on foot. You can educate yourself and others, you can donate to causes that support equality and the environment, you can volunteer for organizations that improve lives of people in your community and you can make small changes in your lifestyle to better the future of others. PR professional. Writing enthusiast. Big smiler. Tea drinker. Dress wearer. Cat lover. Advocate for gender equality and body positivity.

How 4 Toronto Neighbourhoods Have Transitioned Over The Years Neighbourhoods are always in a constant state of flux -- real estate developers continuously build new communities, cities enhance public spaces and, as neighbourhoods evolve, the population begins to change over time. Find Your Next Home at YPNextHome.ca

How Ontario Is Changing Lives With Construction Job Opportunities On December 7th, Premier Wynne was joined by four of her cabinet colleagues for an announcement about a unique agreement for "Community Benefits" for the Eglinton Crosstown transit project. The room was crowded with representatives from Metrolinx, the builder, community groups and unions. President of Toronto & York Region Labour Council, representing 200k union members. Advocate for sustainable green jobs and living wages.

John Tory's Misguided Transit Plan Won't Save Toronto Mr. Tory is no transit messiah. In fact, he has been instrumental in ensuring that public transit investments in Toronto are based not on scientific evidence, but on political brinkmanship. Associate Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. Author of Getting Started with Data Science

Canadian Homebuyers May Have A Fighting Chance In 2017 Prospective homebuyers face a growing list of challenges -- from skyrocketing prices in Vancouver and Toronto, to soft conditions in Alberta, to another round of mortgage rule changes. But there are some good reasons 2017 is still a good year to buy a home in Canada. Find Your Next Home at YPNextHome.ca

We Are All Artistic Beings Who Need The Arts It's interesting to read of developments in the field of genetics where scientists are looking for DNA markers of artistic or creative genius. There h... Business executive and dedicated arts and culture leader

Best Things To Do In Toronto In 2017 I have been lucky to visit Toronto quite a few times in the past year. With each visit, I am learning more about this fantastic city and the best things to see and do in Toronto. Lifestyle and Luxury Travel Blogger

How Weak Housing Supply Is Worsening Housing Affordability The slump in new housing construction in the GTA, which is the worst observed in the past 15 years, can be addressed if one were to understand the fundamental axioms of urban economics. The land is a heterogeneous good whose fertility (profitability) varies widely over space. The provision of low productivity land in undesirable remote places does not qualify as land supply. Associate Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University. Author of Getting Started with Data Science