How To Survive At Work

ADVERTISEMENT

I've watched the TLC program I Survived in the past. Amazing stories of survival, amazing people in life-threatening situations.

People can survive the most amazing things. As I watch the show, I am amazed at people's will to survive, their will to overcome, their determination to not let their attacker (whether that be another person, an animal or nature) take them down.

At the end of the show, they always explain how they survived. Sometimes it is their faith, sometimes it is their children and sometimes it is simply in their nature to fight against what is trying to end their life.

How much will do you have to "survive" at work? How much determination, how much perseverance and how much desire do you have to survive the things that get thrown at you professionally?

We've all had to deal with difficult people at work. We often work with people we don't like and sometimes we work with people who don't like us. Whether it is jealousy, insecurity or personality differences, there are people in the workplace who take the fun out of our jobs.

Statistically, two out of three adults do not like their jobs. We stay in jobs we don't love because we need the money, we need the benefits or it suits our lifestyle. We sometimes leave jobs we do love because of the people.

Sometimes we feel trapped and are unable to leave our job—perhaps due to the economy or other factors. We may be unable to find comparable employment elsewhere.

Very few people feel that if they lost their current job, they would be able to get similar employment at the same salary. Is that you? Do you feel trapped in your current role or company? Are you in a situation in which you feel you need to survive?

So how can you do it? How can you make your will to endure stronger than that of the bully? How can you continue to work in a job where the people make your life miserable? How can you go to work each day where you are treated without respect? How can you survive?

Don't Give Up. In I Survived, the common element of all the stories is the focus on survival. The people never give up. They refuse to let their circumstances get the better of them. So maybe we need to focus on surviving whatever crisis we are in. Maybe we are keeping the job we don't love because we need the benefits for right now. It doesn't have to be a life sentence. It is just for right now. We often tend to look too far into the future and say, "I can't do this for the rest of my life." Okay, so let's not worry about the rest of your life, and say "I can do this for this week," and so on.

Don't Give Up! Tell yourself "I can do this for this week" and make it through this week. Don't worry about forever Stay in Control. When you let others control you, you're writing your own death sentence. You need to continue to make the choices that keep you in control. Each situation in life presents you with choices. You can choose to accept that this is the way things are, you can choose to give up (see #1), you can leave the situation, or you can choose to change the situation.

Accepting it means it no longer causes you stress; you emotionally detach yourself from the situation. You stop caring. Once you have disengaged emotionally from the situation, it no longer has control over you. That's easy to say, but hard to do.

You can leave the situation. Leave the job, leave the relationship. It will likely come at a cost to you, but once you have decided that you're willing to pay the cost, you can be in control. You survived by leaving the job, relationship or situation.

You can change the situation. Create a strategy (see #4) wherein you can continue to keep your job and still be in control. Don't Become a Victim. Maybe the person has the authority to fire you, to ruin your reputation or to make your life much, much worse than it is now. That doesn't mean you need to be their victim. Don't allow your difficult person that much space in your life. Refuse to become their victim. Be aware of what they can or cannot do, but stop yourself from the negativity that becoming a victim perpetuates. Change the situation. Create a strategy that will allow you to keep your job, keep your sanity and allow you to survive the situation. Plan your actions one day at a time (one hour at a time if appropriate). Let your strategy be your secret weapon to survival.

As I watch ISurvived I am riveted to the television, wondering how on earth the person was able to overcome his experiences. I am sure that during his ordeal he also wondered how he was going to survive, but because he wanted to or needed to, he was able to overcome what seemed like insurmountable odds.

I hope you are thinking that this information doesn't apply to you. I am hoping you will never need to go back into the archives to read about survival strategies.

But if this article is speaking directly to you, keep the faith that in the end, you too will survive.

Keep on-the-right-track with your fight and be a survivor, too.

Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook