The Difference Between A Good Work Ethic And A Workaholic

I recently spent a weekend at the hospital passing a gallstone. Without a doubt, it was one of the most painful experiences of my life. For awhile it was pretty stuck, and I was sure that the only way to alleviate my pain would be to undergo surgery.

Fortunately, while I was waiting to be scheduled, I passed the stone, so I didn't have to have surgery. However, before it passed, I decided to call clients I had booked for the following week and cancel the work I had scheduled.

In 25 years of being a professional speaker and trainer, I've never cancelled due to illness. I felt like I was letting my clients down. Fortunately, they were very understanding.

Once the stone passed and the emergency and pain were over, I was perfectly capable of getting on an airplane and out to my clients. When I called them to let them know that I was okay to deliver the training we had agreed to, they were quite happy to proceed with the original plan.

Do you confuse being a workaholic with having a good work ethic?

I sent a text to my adult sons telling them that I was leaving town after all, and would be hopping on an airplane within hours of returning home. I joked that I was a workaholic. I immediately felt guilty about that. I didn't want to be a workaholic.