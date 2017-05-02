We Are All Linda, The B.C. Voter Christy Clark Turned Her Back On
Dear Christy Clark,
I can't say that I was surprised to see your reaction to Linda when she approached you in the grocery store. The fact that you couldn't carry on a two-minute conversation with an average citizen simply because she won't be voting for you is a pretty clear example of how you feel about the majority of citizens in B.C. -- you know, us middle- and lower-class folk.
(Video: CBC British Columbia/Twitter)
A moment from the campaign trail: "I would never vote for you." And @christyclarkbc replies, "That's why we live in a democracy." #BCVotes pic.twitter.com/4mzqzP00Hr
— CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) April 28, 2017
However I do know that you were quite surprised to see the subsequent backlash that spawned a #IamLinda social media storm. You were so shocked in fact you retreated to your go-to move, which is blaming the NDP for the whole thing. A move that almost seems to be a knee-jerk reaction for you these days. You say it before even thinking about how off-base you sound or how easily it can be proven to be untrue.
Remember just recently when you blamed the NDP for hacking into your party's website -- only for it to be proven that in fact it was a mistake from your party. When you were asked questions at the debates about current and urgent issues today, almost every time you would start talking about what the NDP were doing almost two decades ago.
It must have been really tough having to hear a citizen say to your face that they wouldn't vote for you.
So, naturally, when you show up at a grocery store and a citizen approaches you and says she won't vote for you (she didn't get to say much more than that, because you cut her off and walked away) it must be the NDP. I imagine they have nothing better to do with less than two weeks before the election than to have workers waiting at every grocery store across the province in case you show up.
Your insistence on deflecting blame to try and make yourself look like some kind of victim is made even more ridiculous by the fact that you are currently paying employees to drive around in a troll truck following John Horgan. Your giant truck is covered with smear campaign posters trying to disrupt and harass the NDP and their supporters at events and rallies. It must have been really tough having to hear a citizen say to your face that they wouldn't vote for you.
B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark addresses supporters during a campaign stop at local candidate Peter Fassbender's campaign office, in Surrey, B.C., on April 29, 2017. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
What you don't seen to understand is that your reaction to Linda was such a clear example of how you and your government have turned your backs on us. People such as:
Those of us who are fundraising tens of thousands of dollars every year to provide our children's schools with basic supplies. Or the parents fighting school closures and cuts to services.
Teachers who after a 15-year battle with you and your government have finally won with the supreme court of Canada, forcing you to reinstate all the support positions for our children that you yourself illegally stripped our of their contracts when you minister of education.
Those of us who have lived through the previous "Debt-Free B.C." and "Families First" campaign slogans, neither of which proved to be true by a long shot.
People whose parents are being neglected in a care homes, because 91% of care homes are understaffed.
Anyone working in health care and the patients that depend on those services -- all of which have been experienced struggles and others like cleaning and food services have even been privatized.
People who can't even access a doctor or are sitting on a long wait list for surgery.
Parents, relatives and friends of the many children that have died or been seriously injured under the ministry's care.
The large majority of us who will never be able to afford to buy a house because your government's inaction, especially with foreign buyers and the speculative market.
Christy Clark (C) plays with children while visiting the Dorothy Lam Children Centre in Vancouver, B.C. on Feb.20, 2013. (Photo: Andy Clark/Reuters)
The thousands of parents who either can't find daycare or have daycare but pay a large portion of our income to cover it.
All of these people and so many more feel like you have quite literally turned your back on us. At this point its like you're not even trying to pretend you care.
You could have avoided this if you had just taken two minutes out of your day to talk to someone who didn't agree with you -- you could have used that opportunity to try and change her mind or learn why she isn't supporting you so you could try to be a better candidate. Instead, you rudely cut her off and walked away, and that struck a chord for a lot of us. Only you alone are responsible for your reaction to Linda -- the NDP certainly can't control that.
Citizens across this province that have been failed repeatedly by you and your government, and they are mad.
You look at all those people sharing #IamLinda tweets and see a bunch of NDP plants. But most of us are smart enough to see the truth, which is there are citizens across this province that have been failed repeatedly by you and your government, and they are mad. We have watched you erode every public service that we depend on and we know that your level of corruption and corporate influence is so bad that even the New York Times is taking notice.
Well, guess what, Ms. Clark? We are ready for a change, and in a few short days we might just get our wish. Maybe then you will understand the reality and power behind #IamLinda.
Follow HuffPost Canada Blogs on Facebook
Also on HuffPost:
-
B.C.'s premier is a devout Anglican who studied religion at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
-
While a student at Simon Fraser University, she ran for and won as president of the Simon Fraser Student Society, only to be disqualified later after failing to pay fines for breaking campaign rules.
-
She became the second woman in Canadian history to give birth while sitting as a cabinet minister. The first was Pauline Marois in Quebec in 1985.
-
She spent time in Paris, studying at l'Universite Paris-Sorbonne.
-
She created "Pink Shirt Day," an initiative to counter bullying, while she worked as a CKNW radio host. She spoke out frequently on the issue while as premier.
-
NEXT: 6 Things To Know About NDP Leader John Horgan
-
Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Horgan has driven delivery trucks, pulled lumber in a planer mill, lived in Ocean Falls making pulp and paper, and was a plasterer's helper. He hated it at the time, but now likes mixing cement and making rock walls. He also enjoys refinishing old furniture.
-
The B.C. NDP leader's first elected term in office was in Grade 1, when he was voted King of Hearts on Valentine's Day. He was also student council president of Reynolds High School in Victoria.
-
Horgan met his wife, Ellie, on the first day at university and they have been together ever since. They have two sons. One is a jock and the other a musician. John's tied skates as a hockey dad and humped amplifiers as a roadie dad.
-
Horgan loves science fiction, especially Star Trek. His father died when he was a toddler. So having been raised by his mom and older sister, he thinks Capt. Kathryn Janeway is the best of the Star Trek captains.
-
Horgan completed his Master's degree in Sydney, Australia. A failed surfer, he played cricket for fun and varsity basketball for competition.
-
Horgan's older brother was a professional firefighter in Victoria, as is his nephew in Vancouver and cousin in Port Moody. The politician would have followed in the family vocation if a flaming marshmallow didn't fly off a roasting stick and land on his forehead as a child.
-
NEXT: Things You Didn't Know About 2014 Vancouver Mayoral Candidates
-
The veteran newsman is used to monitoring politics behind the scenes as a senior editor at The Vancouver Sun, CTV, Canadian Press, and National Post. He was also CBC ombudsman from 2010 to 2012 and is currently a journalism professor at UBC. LaPointe, 56, was born in Toronto and raised by a single mother. Here are five things you may not know about him.
-
"I am a goaltender for three hockey teams. They are rooting for me to win the mayoralty, I suspect, so they can find someone to replace me. I suppose I will take the support wherever it is."
-
"I am an avid music fan. It started by seeing The Beatles at age six. I have seen hundreds of concerts and, because I was a music writer in earlier journalism days, interviewed hundreds of musicians. I try to stay current." (Lapointe is seen here with radio personalities from The Kid Carson Show on SONiC.)
-
"I coach girls softball, a team called Blue Thunder, having coached them from Mites level into Midget over seven great seasons. It’s the best time of year. The vibe is fantastic."
-
-
"I have run nine marathons and more than 100 10K races, none of them in the first one-third of the finishers. I have run for 32 years and have missed a birthday run only once in that time. I used to be upset when I was called a jogger; now I’d consider that an upgrade."
-
"I know one good magic trick. I teach it every year to journalism students because it involves choosing a word from the newspaper, writing it on a slip of paper, handing that paper to someone, then having another person choose the same word. Only two people have figured the trick out when they've seen it."
-
Born in North Vancouver, Gregor Robertson previously served as a B.C. MLA. He's been running the city since 2008, and is gunning for a third term in the November municipal election. Here are some surprising facts you may not have heard before.
-
He sailed a 40-foot wooden sailboat across the Pacific Ocean to New Zealand on a boat he helped restore and build himself.
-
He’s played soccer all his life.
-
Here he is practising with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
-
He used to be an organic farmer on an acreage near Fort Langley.
-
His favourite meal in general is spicy Chinese or Mexican food.
-
He co-founded Happy Planet, a successful multi-million dollar B.C. juice and natural foods company. The soups are his favourite Happy Planet product.
-
He’s a distant relative of Norman Bethune (the mayor's full name is Gregor Angus Bethune Robertson). His grandmother was a first cousin to the Canadian doctor who brought modern medicine to rural China.
-
He plays the drums...
-
... and the tuba.
-
The community organizer, who currently works with Vancouver Coastal Health, was born in China and spent part of her childhood in Hong Kong. She moved to Canada as an international student when she was 19. If elected, Wong would be Vancouver’s first female mayor, as well as the first Chinese person in that role. Here are some fun facts she shared with HuffPost B.C.
-
She started EcoMinds, a group that promotes better mental health through gardening.
-
She's a member of the Gung Haggis Fat Choy dragon boat team.
-
She lists kayaking and hiking in Haida Gwaii as one of her favourite vacation pastimes.
-
-
She's huge fan of Batman because he "fights injustice in Gotham City."
-
-
-
-
"Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly."
Follow Sarah Miller on Twitter: www.twitter.com/waitinginBC