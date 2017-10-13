BY: Surjit Singh Flora

Diwali, the Festival of Light, comes at the end of October or early November. This year it's coming up on October 19th,2017. It's a festival that Sikhs and Hindus celebrate. Today, Diwali has become a worldwide celebration of goodwill due to the people of Indians descent settled in around 250 countries around the world.

A few days before Diwali in 1619, six sixth King of Sikhs, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, returned to Amritsar after being released from the prison of Mughal ruler Jahangir from Gwalior Fort. In this happiness, "Mother of Guru", Ganga Ji, told Baba Budha Ji and lit a lamps and lit lamp.

The significance of celebrating Diwali in India by Hindus are spiritual, religious and cultural. It's associated with the home-coming of Rama, Sita and Lakshman to their kingdom, Ayodhya after the 14 years of exile. People of Ayodhya welcomed their King by lighting the clay diyas and firing crackers. Lord Rama had defeated the demon king Ravana that's why Hindu people celebrate it as the indication of victory of goodness over the badness.

Like Christmas in the West, Diwali is very much a time for buying and exchanging gifts. Traditionally sweets and dried fruit were very common gifts to exchange. Diwali is also a traditional time to redecorate homes and buy new clothes. Diwali is also used to celebrate a successful harvest.

In Canada, people of Hindu and Sikh communities celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. themselves. This opportunity helps people of different communities to increase cooperation and to promote cross-religious goodwill.

Two new Diwali stamps will be launched at this year's National Diwali Celebration on Parliament Hill on October 18, according to Calgary Forest Lawn MP Deepak Obhrai, who will be hosting the event.

To mark Canada's 150th Anniversary, Deepak Chopra, President and CEO of Canada Post, and Vikas Swarup, High Commissioner of India to Canada, will unveil two Diwali stamps, the first-ever joint stamp issuing between Canada and India.

In the United States, first time in 2003, Diwali was celebrated in America's White House, and in the year 2007 by the United States Congress, Diwali was officially recognized. During the 2009 Diwali celebration of the White House, President Barack Obama joined for the first time. In the United States, the world's largest cowboy stadium, Texas, held a record-breaking gathering of one hundred thousand people in Diwali. San Antonio City Amery

On the evening of November 11th,2015 two homes in Brampton were gutted by Diwali firework Because of that Brampton city councilor has persuaded colleagues ban on the sale of fireworks — including storing them in homes. The Brampton city received 281 complaint calls about Diwali fireworks in 2013 — up 86 per cent from 2012 — while it only received 46 on Canada Day

So Regardless of age, anyone from six-year-old to sixty-year-old enjoy firing crackers and having their favorite sweets on a Diwali day. However, we also see and hear a lot of accidents related to Diwali crackers in the newspaper and TV news channels. Most of these unfortunate accidents can be prevented by following these basic tips. Hope you take some cues from this page and have a safe and joyful Diwali.

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water this way you can avoid people from stepping on to and hurting their feet from used fireworks which are thrown on the ground

Always keep the fireworks in a closed box.

While lighting the crackers, stand at an arm's length, away from the Cracker.

keep buckets of water and blankets ready, in case a fire breaks out

Light only one firework at a time and one person should do it. Others should watch from a safe distance.

Put your vehicles in a garage