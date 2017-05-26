The Conservatives Won't Win No Matter Which Boring Leader They Pick
Boring.
Drab, dull, flat, insipid, uninspiring, monotonous, prosaic, tedious, interminable.
The leadership race of the Conservative Party of Canada has been all these things, and so many more.
Assorted nobodies and Kellie Leitch -- She-wolf of the Clueless -- raised the temperature, somewhat, with their braying and screeching about refugees and immigrants.
Oh, sure, the American citizen Kevin O'Leary was an unmitigated clown show, and clown shows are usually pretty entertaining.
And, yes, assorted nobodies and Kellie Leitch -- She-wolf of the Clueless -- raised the temperature, somewhat, with their braying and screeching about refugees and immigrants. But it isn't ever hard to raise the temperature at, say, a cross-burning.
Apart from the O'Leary interregnum, and the unabashed channeling of Donald Trump, it's been a pretty dreary affair. Joe Clark would have felt right at home.
And, by the time you read this, Joe Clark may be what they ended up with.
Erin O'Toole and Andrew Scheer have been the Joe Whos of this race. Bland works, per the Muse of Bill Davis, and Messrs. O'Toole and Scheer have been doing their utmost to be toast. As in, as exciting as. Maybe it'll work, maybe it won't.
The Conservative multitudes, after all, rarely miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
Kellie Leitch, who ran the sort of winning campaign that would win bigly in rural Alabama -- but not in urban, urbane Canada -- has been, no joke, an utter disgrace. She has been the all-white face of a campaign that has brought out the very worst in Conservatives.
And she has single-handedly undone all that Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney did for a decade, working to bring new Canadians into the conservative mainstream.
She should be ashamed of herself. Instead, she'll likely keep making videos with the production values of a Fourteenth Century woodcut. You make the zombies on "The Walking Dead" look like they're doing the jitterbug, Kel.
Maxime Bernier arrives at the offices of the Conservative party to officially launch his leadership bid on April 7, 2016. (Photo: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Mad Max Bernier, meanwhile, has been precisely the sort of candidate the Conservatives need to offset Justin Trudeau's strengths: he's telegenic, he's charismatic, he's youthful, he's unconventional, and he likes ideas. All of those things made him the frontrunner.
And, natch, all of which means there is an excellent chance his party will reject him. The Conservative multitudes, after all, rarely miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
Justin Trudeau, as he giddily photobombs high schoolers across the hinterland, must be therefore having a good laugh.
Another victory lap in 2019, he must be thinking, is in the proverbial bag. "Gerry, notify the photographers! I'm going canoeing again, shirtless!"
But not so fast, Selfieman. You have vulnerabilities, too. And the Conservatives -- led by a credible leader -- could exploit same, if they're smart. Which, on the available evidence, they aren't.
Justin Trudeau, as he giddily photobombs high schoolers across the hinterland, must be therefore having a good laugh.
Anyway. Trudeau's vulnerabilities, in no particular order:
Indigenous people: As the father of Trudeau's Minister of Justice said -- and, as a respected Chief, he would certainly know -- the much-trumpeted Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women inquiry has become "a bloody farce," quote unquote.
Worse than that: it has become an actual scandal, spending millions to achieve precisely nothing. If the Tories had any strategic sense, they'd be demanding ministerial resignations over this mess. But they haven't, and they won't.
Economy: Finance Minister Bill Morneau, rookie he may be, has evolved into a very capable communicator, and a steady hand on the fiscal ship of state. Notwithstanding that, conservative political options -- including even conservative bottom-feeders like Donald Trump -- are always seen by voters as better on the economy.
So, will the CPC get back to hammering away on ballooning deficits and fiscal uncertainty? Not on your life. They'll keep yammering about the hijab, like they did during the 2015 campaign. And they'll get the same result.
Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017. (Reuters)
Trump: Trudeau, and his most senior staff, rolled the dice on Agent Orange, hugely. By playing nice with the Unpresident -- by refusing to utter a single word that was critical of the racist, sexist, addled Groper-in-Chief -- Trudeau et al. reckoned they could avoid his Sauron-like gaze. They were wrong.
Softwood lumber; NAFTA; repeatedly calling Canadians names (eg., "a disgrace" and "unfair," and "a disaster"): all of those things weren't supposed to happen because the Prime Minister pretended to be interested in Ivanka Trump's handbag designs. So, do you think the Conservatives could be bothered to chip away at any of this? Not on your life. They like Donald Trump.
They'll keep yammering about the hijab, like they did during the 2015 campaign. And they'll get the same result.
Promises, promises: I'm a Jean Chrétien guy. We did okay, and we lived our lives according to two immutable principles: one, don't try and get in the papers all the time. Voters don't like it. And, two, underpromise and overdeliver. The Trudeau guys have done neither, and it has left them vulnerable. A smart political opponent would exploit that. The Conservatives haven't.
Rookie mistakes: There are newbies aplenty in Trudeau's caucus and cabinet, and many of them are pretty impressive (cf. Philpott, Wilson-Raybould, the aforementioned Morneau). But others have perhaps been elevated to lofty heights too soon (cf. Monsef, Tootoo, Sajjan).
At this point in Brian Mulroney's first majority, we Liberals had hastened the resignations of André Bissonette, Jean Charest, Robert Coates, John Fraser, Roch LaSalle, Marcel Masse and Sinclair Stevens. Have the 100-strong Conservative MPs taken out one (1) cabinet minister? Nope.
The Conservatives, however, may have a new leader by the time you read this.
Feeling sleepy yet?
Zzzzz.
-
Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.
-
First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.
-
Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."
-
Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.
-
Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.
-
Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.
-
The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.
-
The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.
-
The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.
-
First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.
-
The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."
-
Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.
-
The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.
-
An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.
-
