Meghan Markle’s Maid Of Honour Will Likely Be A Canadian

When planning a royal wedding, every little detail matters, from the guests you invite right down to the type of cake you choose for the big day.

That's why plenty of royals fans have been wondering whether or not Meghan Markle will ask her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, to be her maid of honour. But turns out, that won't be the case.

Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, 2018.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the former "Suits" star will "choose one of her closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry."

While the insider did not reveal which friend Markle chose for the position, we think we have a pretty good hunch.

Drumroll please ...

Markle's maid of honour will likely be her longtime BFF Jessica Mulroney. If that name sounds familiar, it's because the Toronto-based stylist is married to eTalk host Ben Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

How's that for a Canadian connection?

While we're only speculating Markle's maid of honour, the evidence speaks for itself.

According to InStyle, Mulroney has been friends with the royal-to-be "since her early days on 'Suits,'" which first aired in 2011. Since the TV series was filmed in Toronto — where Markle lived prior to her engagement to Prince Harry — it's not hard to see how these two women became friends.

Plus, Markle has been featured on Mulroney's Instagram account plenty of times, proving they're not only close friends, but that they've had a number of travel adventures together.

Mulroney, her husband Ben, and their three kids are reportedly invited to the royal wedding. The couple's daughter, Ivy, is said to have an important role to play at the nuptials, according to Us Weekly, which only adds to speculation that the Canadian stylist has been asked to be Markle's maid of honour.

Markle and Harry "want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day," a source previously told the site. That's why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also be involved in the wedding party (the third royal baby will likely be excluded as her or she will only be a few weeks old by the time of the nuptials).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the iconic Titanic Belfast during a visit to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

Although British weddings don't have maid of honours (traditionally, they have chief bridesmaids), an insider previously revealed to Us Weekly that the royal wedding would include "American touches" to pay tribute to Markle's L.A. roots.

While we're willing to bet the 36-year-old chose Mulroney for the coveted role, other suggested possibilities include celebrity friend Priyanka Chopra or "Suits" co-star Sarah Rafferty, Elle U.K. reported.