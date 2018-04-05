When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't join the Royal Family for an Easter service this past weekend, media outlets speculated that the couple were working on finalizing details of the wedding, or were enjoying some "downtime" in private.

Turns out, they were doing neither.

According to ABC News, Markle, 36, was visiting her mom, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles to "update her mother on the couple's wedding plans."

Omid Scobie, ABC News' royal contributor, told "Good Morning America" this week that the former "Suits" star shared sketches of the wedding and the wedding dress, "so that she could really give her mom some insights into how the big day will look."

The couple are getting married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and the royal wedding will mark the first time Ragland will meet other members of the Royal Family a.k.a. her new in-laws.

"It would be during her time here that [Ragland will] actually get to see the wedding dress for the very first time," Scobie noted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on March 23, 2018 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

It will also be the first time most of the world will be seeing Markle's top secret wedding gown. Only a select few people will have had access to the wedding dress prior to the nuptials, including one of Markle's closest friends, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Mulroney, who has known Markle for almost a decade, helped Markle pick out her royal wedding gown and according to Scobie, she has flown out to London to help with fittings.

Speculation as to who Markle's wedding dress designer is has been running rampant for months and names that have been thrown about include British fashion house (helmed by a Canadian designer) Erdem, Ralph and Russo (who designed her engagement dress), Inbal Dror, and even Victoria Beckham.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Although Markle has worn all of these brands several times, People magazine speculates that she will wear Erdem on her big day as the brand has recently hired a new PR manager, which could be a signal that they're expecting a lot of press to come their way soon.

Markle is also a huge fan of the brand, having worn their designs when she was living in Toronto, and at a wedding of one of Prince Harry's friends last year.

More recently, Markle's future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore Erdem during this year's royal visit to Sweden and at a Buckhingham Palace reception last year.

With the royal wedding just weeks away, Markle will likely be heading into her final dress fitting soon, and we can't wait to see the results!

