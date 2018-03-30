If you've been following the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you've likely heard the name Jessica Mulroney thrown around. After all, previous speculation named her as the royal couple's matchmaker (though this was later proven false) and she's been named a top contender for Markle's maid (or matron, rather) of honour.

But who is Jessica Mulroney? Here are 7 facts about Markle's Canadian BFF.

1. She's a style influencer.

Mulroney is a Toronto-based stylist who acts as a fashion advisor to big names like Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, an activist who is also the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A post shared by Jessica Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Although she's not officially Markle's stylist, Mulroney can take partial credit for the "Meghan Effect," as she has picked out some of the royal-to-be's most covetable looks.

Some of these outfits include the white wrap coat from Toronto's Line the Label that Markle wore at her engagement photocall and the navy Mackage coat she wore during her first official royal outing with Harry, InStyle reports. This certainly explains Markle's penchant for Canuck fashion!

In addition to being a stylist, Mulroney is also a PR and brand strategist and the co-founder of The Shoebox Project, a charity that distributes shoeboxes full of toiletries to women living in shelters across Canada and the U.S.

2. She married into a famous Canadian family.

The Mulroneys at the Laughter Is The Best Medicine III Gala at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on May 13, 2017.

The stylist is the wife of popular Etalk host Ben Mulroney, which makes her the daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. The 38-year-old and her husband tied the knot in 2008 and are parents of three children: twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy.

Because of the Mulroneys' influential careers, Toronto Life magazine refers to them as the city's "most polished power couple." And thanks to Mulroney's status, she's been credited for "introducing [Markle] to the wealthy, fashionable and well-connected young crowd in Canadian high society," the Daily Mail reports.

3. Mulroney and Markle have been BFFs for nearly a decade.

Capri Nights 🇮🇹 #MJxItaly A post shared by Jessica Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

The pair became fast friends in 2011 after Markle moved from L.A. to Toronto to film the TV series "Suits." Since then, the two have had plenty of adventures together, travelling to Italy for girls' trips and attending Blue Jays games at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

4. Mulroney and Markle originally bonded over yoga.

Although we assumed the pair formed a friendship thanks in part to their passion for fashion, Harper's Bazaar reports that it was actually yoga that brought them together.

Markle previously credited her mom, Doria Ragland, for her interest in fitness. "My mom was a yoga instructor, so that practice is in my blood," the 36-year-old told Women's Health U.K. last year.

Mulroney also loves a good sweat session, as evidenced by the exercise videos she frequently posts on Instagram. In the past, she has also shared photos of her and Markle attending fitness classes together (see above).

5. Mulroney and her husband hosted secret dinners for Harry and Markle in Toronto.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

Royal watchers know that Harry and Markle made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games last year in Toronto. However, the two managed to keep a low profile thanks to the Mulroneys, who helped the pair stay discreet when they first started dating.

"When Harry first started going to Toronto to visit Meghan, it was Ben and Jessica who had them over at their house for dinners because it wasn't easy for them to go out in public without the risk of getting spotted," a source told E! News last year.

"Harry's become close with their children," the insider added. "Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he's a prince though."

6. Mulroney's daughter will reportedly play a role in the royal wedding.

A post shared by Jessica Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Dec 14, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Invitations for Harry and Markle's nuptials have gone out, and Mulroney and her family are among the lucky few who have received one. But the stylist's daughter, Ivy, will be more than just a guest.

According to reports, the four-year-old will be be a flower girl at the royal wedding. This means Ivy will likely accompany the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — who are also part of the nuptials.

Ivy's wedding role hasn't come out of nowhere — Markle is particularly close with Mulroney's little girl.

7. Mulroney reportedly helped Markle pick out her wedding dress.

Mulroney is a wedding expert in addition to being a stylist. She does PR for bridal boutique Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay and has a separate Instagram account just to document her bridal stylings.

Plus, not only did she reportedly help her BFF pick out a gown for the royal wedding, she also helped Markle pick out her TV wedding dress for "Suits."

According to Us Weekly reporter Omid Scobie, Mulroney is "guiding Meghan though the process" of choosing a dress and has even flown out to London to help with her fittings.

BFF and bridal expert Jessica Mulroney is guiding Meghan though the process and quietly flew in to London on Jan 10, spending four days at the couple's Nottingham Cottage home. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 19, 2018

Mulroney has also previously spoken about her love of helping brides.

"The picking of the dress, whether it's together with your mother, sister, auntie, best friend or grandmother, is very much a part of any bride's journey," she said in a press statement for Kleinfeld. "It's lovely when I get to be part of that process and get to know the couple and their family."

