A London, Ontario high school principal has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in an incident with a former student alleged to have happened almost 20 years ago.



In the wake of these charges, 49-year-old Michael Deeb has also resigned from his position on the London Police Services Board. He has been on leave as principal of H.B. Beal secondary school since February.



Constable Ed Sanchuk of the London OPP told HuffPost Canada that there is also the possibility of other victims out in the community, and that they are asking anyone with new allegations to contact them.



Deeb's lawyer Gord Cudmore told the CBC that Deeb denies the charges and plans to plead not guilty.



The allegations "have absolutely no merit," Cudmore said.

"We haven't been given any of the details other than we were told for the first time Thursday that the incident involves a complaint of a lady from 18 years ago. It involves kissing," said Faisal Joseph, another lawyer for Deeb, to the London Free Press.

Najwa Zebian is a teacher and poet in London, Ont.

These aren't the first allegations against the the principal, who has also served as chair of the Muslim-Educators Council and an instructor in Fanshawe College's School of Public Safety.



A HuffPost Canada investigation published in February found that two teachers and a former student are accusing Deeb of inappropriate behaviour including sexual harassment and abusing his authority.

One of those women is Najwa Zebian, a well known London poet and teacher.



Zebian, who has a large social media following, also published a Facebook post last fall where she first made public allegations against the prominent community figure.



Deeb is scheduled to appear in court on May 7 to address the charges.