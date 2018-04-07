As Canadians continue to grieve the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan that killed 15, people are also looking for ways to help the families affected cope with such an enormous loss.

Right now, that means opening both their hearts and their wallets and donating to a GoFundMe set up by Sylvie Kellington, a Humboldt, Sask. resident.

As of Saturday, the fundraiser has received nearly 20,000 donations for well over a million dollars since it was set up late Friday.

Donors have been giving what they can, from $5 or $10 to several hundred. A few massive donations also stand out.

The Calgary Flames donated $10,000, according to the Globe and Mail. Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer donated $15,000 and invited others to join them in donating.

We invite the hockey community to join us in supporting the families impacted by the Broncos' tragic accident. We have made a donation of $15,000. Please consider contributing in any way you can: https://t.co/pyytQDbdqf#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/9xvCnnarzr — Bauer Hockey (@BauerHockey) April 7, 2018

Across social media, people shared links to the fundraiser and called on others to give as generously as they could.

We will hit a million, let's make it 2 Canada. The loss and the injuries are devastating. Give up your rink timmies for the day and send it on to the boys and their families. This is how we help...for now. #prayforhumboldt #humboldtbroncos #saskstrong pic.twitter.com/khdTATA2Ld — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

A @gofundme account has been established for families affected by the terrible #Humboldt Broncos accident. Please consider contributing. https://t.co/vZvCgIkQsj — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 7, 2018

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the victims' families. $24K+ raised in under 4 hours. Hockey family, we need you now. https://t.co/nROGYxXAv2 — Jamie Hersch (@JamieHersch) April 7, 2018

There's a GoFundMe for the Humboldt Broncos. Please consider donating if you can. https://t.co/2bWzuCGzB4 — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 7, 2018

Kellington wrote on the page that she is working with GoFundMe and the vice president of the Humboldt Broncos to make sure the funds are "dispersed to the families at an appropriate time."

She also told paNOW that she was grateful for all the support coming in from across the country.

"It's been mind-blowing and just so heartwarming," Kellington said. She noted that even though she didn't know anyone on the team personally, she immediately wanted to help after she heard about the tragedy. "We're a really small community, and all of us here in Humboldt are definitely somehow connected to the team."

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday.

The Broncos team bus, which was carrying 29 people, collided with a truck on Friday evening, killing 15 and injuring 15 others. Three of those injured are in critical condition, according to the RCMP.

The crash killed Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, the team's play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber, and players Jaxon Joseph, Stephen Wack and Adam Herold. The names of others killed have not been confirmed.

The team, in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players' bus but the RCMP has not confirmed that detail.

With files from the Canadian Press

