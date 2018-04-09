Students Across Canada Wear Green To Honour Humboldt Victims

As a Saskatchewan community mourns the 15 people killed in a bus accident on Friday, people across Canada are wearing green, donning jerseys, and leaving hockey sticks out to pay their respect to the victims and show their support to the survivors.

The Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team, were on their way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan when their team bus collided with a truck on Friday afternoon. Fifteen people are dead and 14 more are injured, according to the RCMP. The victims include 10 young hockey players, plus the head and assistant coaches, the team's radio announcer, the team statistician, and the bus driver.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

On Monday, local students and people across Canada wore green to show their support for the Humboldt Broncos.

McLurg Community, please join us and show your support for the Humboldt Broncos, families, friends, police, EMS, and everyone else who has been touched by this tragedy. Wear green on Monday to show your support. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/iNxqcp2yzr — McLurg School (@mclurgmustangs) April 8, 2018

Student council is encouraging everyone to wear green tomorrow to show support for the Humboldt Broncos 💚 @MinnedosaColl pic.twitter.com/e7OODQoq2y — MCI Student Council (@ChancellorPride) April 8, 2018

Today not only a nation, but hockey fans everywhere will unite by wearing green in support of #HumboldtBroncos #WearGreen #SkStrong pic.twitter.com/SvmQNIPlQa — Loralea Harper (@LoraleaHarper) April 9, 2018

#saskatchewanstrong💚 #humboldtbroncos #weargreen #showsupport A post shared by Charity D (@charitydd977) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

The Peace River School District in Alberta called on its community to wear "Saskatchewan green" on Monday to honour Broncos head coach and Peace River native Darcy Haugan.

School District 27, in the interior of B.C., asked their students and staff to wear green, too.

Jersey Day: April 12

On Thursday, people across Canada are being asked to wear jerseys to honour the victims and show their support. The campaign was organized by a group of hockey moms from Langley, B.C., according to B.C. Local News, and has since garnered national support. More than 2,500 people have already RSVP'd to a Facebook event for Jersey Day.

"We want to show our support to the families of Humboldt Broncos. They are currently going through a tragedy that no family or community should experience. As hockey families we are here for you!" the description reads.

"On Thursday April 12, 2018 we will wear our Jerseys to show our support and send our love. Please join us in supporting these families. Wear your Jersey to school, work, anywhere you go!"

Schools and mourners from coast to coast to coast will be participating, according to the responses to the event.

My brother Ed was and is a Wheat King. I was and am a Crusader. We will wear our old jerseys April 12th to honour and respect Humboldt. #prayersforhumboldt #jerseysforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/UetqKXa9Fx — Mike Palichuk (@Konapower) April 8, 2018

"Chester District School, in Chester Nova Scotia, will be having jersey day April 12 to support and raise funds for this very worthy cause," one commenter wrote.

"My kids & I will be wearing ours (Oilers & Flames) here in Whitehorse Yukon. Thinking of the communities, families & all who have been impacted. May healing & peace be found," another person wrote.

"Victoria Residential Builders Association has a hockey team & we will ask our members to wear their hockey jerseys at our Dinner Meeting on April 12," wrote someone else.

#PutYourSticksOut and #SticksOutForHumboldt

People around the world have been showing their support by leaving hockey sticks on their porch, many sharing the images using the hashtags #PutYourSticksOut and #SticksOutForHumboldt.

It began with TSN broadcaster Brian Munz on Sunday night, and quickly caught on.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

From Huntington Beach, CA. Leaving a stick out. RIP boys. As a Hockey Mom, my heart is broken. #putyourstickout #sticksoutforhumboldt #prayforhumbolt pic.twitter.com/LLyTiwTq5q — Shari Paul (@ShariPaul) April 9, 2018

Also on HuffPost: