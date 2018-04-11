New information regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding guest list has been announced — and one lucky Canadian teen has made the cut!

Peterborough, Ont.-native Faith Dickinson is one of seven "incredible young people" who have been invited to the grounds of Windsor for Harry and Markle's nuptials on May 19, The Diana Award announced on Twitter.

#ICYMI seven of the incredible young people we work with have been invited to the #RoyalWedding next month!



One of them is Faith, who received her Legacy Award from HRH Prince Harry almost exactly a year ago.



One of them is Faith, who received her Legacy Award from HRH Prince Harry almost exactly a year ago.

Dickinson, 15, is the founder of Cuddles for Cancer, a non-profit organization that makes fleece blankets for cancer patients and soldiers living with PTSD. The hope is that the blankets will "keep them warm, comfortable and loved."

In five years, the organization has sent 3,500 blankets around the world, CBC News reports.

Thanks to her work, Dickinson was one of 20 young people to receive a Diana Award — an honour created in the late Princess Diana's name — for her "kindness, compassion and service."

Tomorrow evening at the #WBN member meeting, @FaithIDickinson will be selling her beautiful Cuddle blankets, t-shirts, hoodies & bracelets to raise funds for her @Cuddles_4Cancer - because everyone deserves a cuddle! pic.twitter.com/5LYQdOkx43 — WBN Ptbo (@wbnptbo) April 3, 2018

Princes William and Harry presented the teen with the honour nearly one year ago at St. James's Palace in London.

"Prince William told me that I was just doing such an amazing thing," the teen told CBC News last year. "And Prince Harry told me that I was the most impressive redhead there tonight."

According to The Diana Award's website, "seven inspirational young people from London, Birmingham, Bedford and Canada" have been invited to the royal wedding. These youth make up a group of 200 invitees "who have been nominated on the strength of their contribution to charities with a close connection to Prince Harry or Ms. Markle."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event in Birmingham to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2018.

Just last month, Kensington Palace announced that the couple had expanded their guest list to include members of the public, so Dickinson's invitation isn't a total surprise. In addition to the invited youth, there will also be a mix of people with various backgrounds and ages "from every corner of the United Kingdom" among the invitees.

Dickinson knows what an honour it is to be invited to the wedding of the year. On Twitter, the teen wrote:

I am humbled & honored to be included in their very special day❤🇬🇧@Cuddles_4Cancer @FaithIDickinson @KensingtonRoyal Thank you🇨🇦 — Cuddles for Cancer (@Cuddles_4Cancer) April 10, 2018

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Dickinson for further comment.

