Putting on a blazer is like putting on a cape. You instantly feel like you can take on anyone and anything, and it's that confidence that makes a blazer a staple item in anyone's closet.

Plus, this classic piece makes you look smart and approachable, and can fool people into thinking you've got your shit together.

So here are 15 spring blazers you need in your closet stat.

1. Plaid blazer

A plaid pattern with floral embellishments will surely stand out. You can wear this Forever 21 piece as a long sleeve option or roll up the sleeves to show 'em who's boss.

Get the look: Forever 21, $63.90

2. Cape blazer

This crêpe open-front cape blazer will make you look like a bawse babe. The cape-blazer combo is a sleek look and is a great statement piece.

Get the look: Le Chateau, $150

3. Linen blend blazer

This navy blazer with contrasting white and gold detail is effortless, edgy and sleek. This piece will give you the much-needed confidence to swoop in and save the day, all while looking good.

Get the look: Ann Taylor, $222.83

4. Oversized blazer

This oversized Zara linen blazer in a solid red shade will definitely make heads turn. This blazer is a hot and heavy statement piece, so go big or go home!

Get the look: Zara, $99.90

5. Chambray blazer

Having a laid-back boss vibe is ideal, so why not chill out with this spring-inspired chambray piece from Loft? It has a super flattering fit, so go ahead and flaunt what you've got.

Get the look: Loft, $155.59

6. Classic black blazer

Don't underestimate the power of a simple black blazer. It's got spunk, sass and can leave you feeling empowered. Gently fitted jackets are also a spring must-have, so you'll be right on trend.

Get the look: H&M, $59.99

7. Sequin blazer

This Tommy Hilfiger tartan sequin blazer is a limited-edition piece that dives deep into this season's hot spring trends. Shimmering sequins and satin lapels make this boss look hard to miss.

Get the look: Tommy Hilfiger, $590

8. Long structured blazer

Pack a power punch with a snazzy structured blazer that will give you a run for your money. Long blazers are a hot trend this spring, and you can opt for lighter colours this season.

Get the look: Dynamite, $59.95

9. Blazer dress

Here's a spin on the classic blazer style that also makes a powerful statement. If you're feeling bold and edgy, this asymmetric blazer dress from Topshop is the way to go.

Get the look: Topshop, $98.39

10. Fitted blazer

Fitted blazers in pastel shades are just what your spring wardrobe needs. This one from Ever New is a chic piece that will easily take you from day to night.

Get the look: Ever New, $119.99

11. Striped blazer

If your job doesn't involve being on camera, then a striped blazer will work well for your office look. Show your coworkers you mean business with this bold piece by Ted Baker.

Get the look: Ted Baker, $445

12. Vintage blazer

The Wilfred Cherrelle Jacket from Aritzia is a vintage-inspired, double-breasted blazer with an elongated shape. It's well cut and will make you feel empowered.

Get the look: Aritzia, $228

13. Soft buttoned blazer

This semi-fitted blazer screams spring with its floral pattern in trendy Gen Z yellow. This piece can easily dress up an outfit or be kept causal with jeans.

Get the look: Dynamite, $49.95

14. Longline cape blazer

Here's another cape blazer that's long and tailored. If you dare to go bold, throw on this number and walk your office halls as if you've got the nod of approval from Miranda Priestly from "The Devil Wears Prada."

Get the look: Missguided, $95

15. Long oversized blazer

This vibrant, elegant blazer from Nasty Gal is office-worthy with a dash of chic. The oversized silhouette and side pockets help to keep your style in check while you get down to business.

Get the look: Nasty Gal, $45

