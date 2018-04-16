Prince Harry will soon take on a new role — and no, we don't mean husband!

The prince was recently appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by his grandmother, the Queen, and revealed that his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will join him on this new endeavor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc. in Belfast, Ireland on March 23, 2018.

"In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today," Harry said in a speech on Monday.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."

Markle is expected to join Harry at a Commonwealth Youth Forum reception in London on Wednesday as he begins his duties as an ambassador, Hello magazine reports.

"I know that serving as an ambassador to young people, I am going to have to try to keep up with you," the 33-year-old joked in his speech.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talking to children as they leave the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London.

Harry and Markle will tour commonwealth countries after they wed next month with the purpose of hearing from young people. According to The Telegraph, the role of youth ambassador is significant since 60 per cent of the Commonwealth's demographic is under the age of 30.

"My job will be to listen to you," Harry stressed in his speech, adding that he hopes to "discuss how best we can make commonwealth platforms work for you, and to ensure maximum impact."

Harry and Markle have made it clear that they are committed to today's youth. Their second joint outing as an engaged couple was to Brixton, U.K.'s Reprezent 107.3 FM studio, an underground station that supports young people.

The pair has also stepped out together to support youth organizations such as Star Hub, which provides fitness facilities to disadvantaged children, and Stemettes, which helps inspire young girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a game of Jenga during their visit to Star Hub on Jan. 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.

Markle previously expressed interest in learning more about the Commonwealth, so if Harry ever decides to pay a visit to Canada, it's likely that Markle will join him.

The prince has always been adamant that Markle would be his perfect partner-in-crime for the kind of work the Royal Family does.

"The fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of [being a royal] is obviously a huge relief to me because she will be able to deal with everything else that comes with it," Harry said in an interview with BBC in November. "We're a fantastic team. We know we are. And we hope to, over time, try and have as much impact for the things that we care about as much as possible."

Sounds like the couple is ready to take on the world together!

