Priyanka Chopra Praises Meghan Markle With A Nod To Princess Diana

Priyanka Chopra just said what many of us are already thinking: Meghan Markle will be a "princess for the people."

The "Bawatch" star — who has been close friends with Markle for about two years — made the comment in an essay for Time magazine, which featured the former "Suits" star and her future husband, Prince Harry, on their annual list of 100 Most Influential People, released Thursday.

Meghan Markle, attends a reception for Women's Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018.

"Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Chopra wrote.

"But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak with guests as they attend the Women's Empowerment reception.

This last statement is an apparent nod to the late Princess Diana, who was known as a "People's Princess." Markle will officially become part of Royal Family in less than one month's time.

HuffPost Canada previously noted that Markle's approach to interacting with the public is very similar to Diana's, which is how she's quickly gaining a reputation as a "princess for the people" (although we know she won't technically be a princess).

Both women have been known to hug fans (despite the fact that this goes against unofficial royal rules), and both have shown great care for the people they speak to.

Princess Diana visits Merseyside in Liverpool on Nov. 7, 1995.

In addition to hugging, Markle has signed autographs for fans, taken selfies, and connected with one Filipino couple by speaking in Tagalog.

"With [Markle], what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place," Chopra stressed in her essay.

Before meeting Harry, for instance, Markle worked with organizations such as World Vision Canada and One Young World, a U.K.-based charity. She was also outspoken about gender equality and being biracial.

And now, with her new public platform as a royal-to-be, Markle has vowed to take her work one step further. Not only does she hope to continue her work as a women's advocate, but she is dedicated to supporting today's youth and LGBTQ rights.

At a Commonwealth Youth Forum on Wednesday, Markle and Harry showed their support for these causes, People magazine reports. According to one attendee at the conference, "Miss Markle said, and these were her exact words, 'This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality.'"

