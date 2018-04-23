Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian is allegedly responsible for an attack in north Toronto that killed ten people and injured 15 others, police said Monday.

Minassian lived in Richmond Hill, Ont., a suburb north of the city, Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at a press conference. He was arrested 26 minutes after police received the first 911 call about pedestrians being mowed down, Saunders said.

Video obtained by Storyful appears to show Minassian pointing an object at police and asking to be shot.

'Shoot me in the head'

A man can be seen pointing an object at a police officer while the officer yells, "Get down!"

"I have a gun in my pocket," the man appears to say.

"I don't care ... Get down or you'll be shot," the officer responds.

"Shoot me in the head," the man says.

Saunders praised the arresting officer for arresting Minassian without incident.

"The officers here are taught to use as little force as possible in any given situation," Saunders said. ​​​​"The officer did a fantastic job ... and had a peaceful resolution at the end of the day."

Saunders said there was nothing to indicate that Minassian actually had a gun. He was not known to police.

It's very clear from a general perspective that the actions were deliberate. Mark Saunders

Saunders wouldn't call the attack terrorism but also said that investigators were not ruling it out. Minassian ran down pedestrians on purpose, Saunders said.

"It's very clear from a general perspective that the actions were deliberate."