Toronto Police Lauded Worldwide Just For Doing Their Jobs

People around the world are commending Toronto police officers for their swift and calm response during a tense arrest in the north end of the city.

Following a horrifying event, in which a man drove a van down Yonge St. between Finch and Sheppard Aves., killing at least 10 people and injuring many others, police officers apprehended the suspect.

Now identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian, police approached him cautiously, even as he waved what was initially thought to be a gun and said what sounded like "shoot me in the head," eventually taking him into custody.

And that reaction, which contrasted so many of the recent arrests seen on video around the world, along with the bravery of the officer, was immediately noticed.

The restraint the Toronto Police Officer showed while the Van driver aggressively mimed quick-drawing a "gun" was breathtaking. #TorontoAttack — Patrick Gilmore (@PatrickGilmore) April 23, 2018

Holy crap, the #Toronto Police @TPSOperations have amazing restraint. This guy just mowed down pedestrians for over a mile. He's pointing what looks like a gun at the officer..yet no shots fired. Crazy. #torontoattack #cnn pic.twitter.com/ziySUl9rHG — Alive In Philly (@AliveInPhilly) April 23, 2018

The police officer who arrested instead of shot today's killer showed nerves of steel. Hopefully we find out something in this completely senseless massacre such as: was this deliberate & methodically planned out? #Toronto — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) April 23, 2018

#topoli The @TorontoPolice officer who confronted & finally arrested the alleged driver of the van demonstrated heroic composure and restraint. A bright spot in an otherwise horrible event. — John Lorinc (@JohnLorinc) April 23, 2018

It is the Toronto Police Service's policy to avoid using lethal force, and a "philosophy of using as little non-lethal force as possible," as laid out in official recommendations given in July 2014.

Given the circumstances, however, the officer would have been well within his rights, according to the Criminal Code, to use whatever means necessary to apprehend the suspect.

But as Toronto Police Insp. Chris Boddy pointed out on Twitter, members of the force do this kind of work every day — this encounter was just caught on video for the world to see.

Toronto Police officers de-escalate hundreds of potentially dangerous situations everyday, the world just witnessed a prime example. — Chris Boddy (@TPSChrisBoddy) April 23, 2018

Toronto Police aren't without controversy when it comes to arresting violent suspects. In 2013, an officer shot and killed 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in an incident on a downtown streetcar that was caught on video, leading to a jail sentence for the officer and the recommendations noted above.

Monday's arrest was pretty close to textbook perfect, though.