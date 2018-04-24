Toronto residents came together on Tuesday evening to honour the victims of a van attack that left 10 dead and 14 others wounded.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial at the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
Attendees prayed and displayed signs with messages such as "Love for All, Hatred for None."
A resident of the area, who first set up the memorial with bristol board, helped organize the vigil, CBC News reports.
Konstantin Goulich told The Canadian Press he was stunned to see bodies on the street when he stepped outside his apartment building Monday.
"The more bodies I saw, I realized that I have to give an outlet for people to mourn — and express my own sorrow as well. So I just grabbed some supplies and basically set out this memorial," Goulich said.
"People have been traumatized by this. This is a time when we need to come together and I think people sense it."
Goulich's memorial stretched over 15 metres on Tuesday, after residents added their own messages and mementos.
A number of politicians were present for the vigil, including the city's mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.
With files from The Canadian Press
More On The Toronto Van Attack: