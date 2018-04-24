Senait Teclom attends a vigil for the victims of the mass killing on April 24, 2018 in Toronto.

Toronto residents came together on Tuesday evening to honour the victims of a van attack that left 10 dead and 14 others wounded.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial at the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

A Canadian flag labelled "Strong Together" is seen during a candlelight vigil at Olive Square near the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue for victims of a van rampage that killed 10 and injured 14.

People attend a vigil for the victims of the mass killing on April 24, 2018 in Toronto.

A man prays during a candlelight vigil on April 24, 2018 in Toronto, near the site of a deadly street van attack.

Attendees prayed and displayed signs with messages such as "Love for All, Hatred for None."

A resident of the area, who first set up the memorial with bristol board, helped organize the vigil, CBC News reports.

Konstantin Goulich told The Canadian Press he was stunned to see bodies on the street when he stepped outside his apartment building Monday.

Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of the van attack on Yonge Street on April 24, 2018 in Toronto.

"The more bodies I saw, I realized that I have to give an outlet for people to mourn — and express my own sorrow as well. So I just grabbed some supplies and basically set out this memorial," Goulich said.

"People have been traumatized by this. This is a time when we need to come together and I think people sense it."

Goulich's memorial stretched over 15 metres on Tuesday, after residents added their own messages and mementos.

A number of politicians were present for the vigil, including the city's mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

Toronto Mayor John Tory attends a vigil for the victims of the mass killing on April 24, 2018 in Toronto. A candlelight vigil is held at Olive Square near the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue on April 24, 2018 in Toronto,

Messages written by Toronto residents honour the victims of a deadly van attack that took place on April 23, 2018.

With files from The Canadian Press